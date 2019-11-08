Legacy calls for volunteers on the Capricorn Coast

LEGACY is desperately seeking more volunteers on the Capricorn Coast to continue the support they have offered to the community since the not for profit organisation was founded in 1923.

Legacy volunteer Carol Gorton said the group need help to continue to provide this vital service to the Coastal community.

“We want our Legacy widows to enjoy life, to continue to be active in the community and to engage with other ladies who have similar life experiences,” Ms Gorton said.

“To ensure our support continues, we need more people willing to volunteer their time as Legatees.

“Even a few hours a month can make a huge difference. There’s no requirement to have served in the armed forces, and induction training and ongoing mentoring will be provided.

“We are a fun group who are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the women we assist.”

The organisation was founded by a small group of World War I veterans, in the belief there was a legacy of responsibility for the welfare of the spouses and children of their comrades who were killed or wounded during wartime, or upon their return from overseas.

After World War 2, the Legacy presence in Australia grew and in 1947 the Legacy Club of Rockhampton and Central Queensland was established.

It remained in existence until 2016, when the complexity of governance, increasing operating costs and an ageing volunteer base saw the support of the war widows and families in Central Queensland transferred to Legacy Brisbane.

Over the past two years, Legacy’s presence on the Capricorn Coast has been revived, under the watchful eye of Ms Gorton, a Legacy volunteer who has lived in Yeppoon since 1990.

Since joining Legacy in 2017, Ms Gorton has been joined by other locally-based volunteers, known as Legatees, to assist in the care of the 89 war widows who reside in Livingstone Shire.

Ms Gorton said this band of volunteers regard themselves as privileged to continue the decades-long tradition of care and service for war widows and their families.

“The Legacy spirit of service is centred on the personal contact the Legatees have with those they support. It’s what makes Legacy so special and gives Legacy’s work in the community its unique character,” Ms Gorton said.

“The support provided by Legatees ranges from coordinating monthly get-togethers of widows, to home visits, and to assisting those who do not have family living on the Coast.

“The support has been facilitated through Legacy’s headquarters in Brisbane, which has provided much needed financial assistance to ensure Legacy’s work in central Queensland is sustained. Legacy Brisbane has also helped with the guidance and training of new Legatees.”

To find out about becoming a Legatee on the Capricorn Coast, call Carol on 0439 877 003 or email Mary mscully@legacyrockhampton.org.au.

Alternatively, if you would like to donate to support the work of Legacy you can buy a digital poppy at www.domore.org.au.