Legacy club supporting CQ war widows

IT'S been 73 years since the end of War World II, but for Joan Giles, the weight of what many widows have endured is still prominent to this day.

Her husband, Williams (Len), was in the RAAF, and served in World War II.

The couple experienced many things throughout their lives together, including a caravan trip around Australia for a year and a holiday to Hong Kong, Japan, Russia, East Germany and London.

One experience in particular was a helicopter crash in New York in 1970.

The pair were on a world tour after selling their property at Jambin when their pilot began calling "Mayday, mayday”.

As the pilot descended towards the East River, the Giles couple were quiet.

However, with no other options, the pilot flew over a high wire fence, clipping the top of it with the helicopter's wheels and slamming hard into the ground.

Despite their very near miss, the couple were determined to not let fear hinder their lives and they booked another flight for the very next day.

During the war, Mrs Giles was left to undertake the task of managing their family property while her husband served his country.

"I think it's something you knew with the war, you had to go along with it,” Mrs Giles said.

"[You'd] get plenty of letters from them and if you didn't, you waited until you did. With the farm, we coped on our own.”

When her husband left for war Mrs Giles was pregnant with their son Brian, but she said that did not stop her doing the hard yards in the paddock.

"[When you're pregnant, you] can't lift a sheep into a ute on your own, so I used to take a wheelbarrow up and put them in and tip it up,” she said.

Yesterday, Mrs Giles celebrated her 102nd birthday, and still regularly visits the voluntary organisation, the Legacy Laurel Club, which is supported by veterans, servicemen and women and volunteers.

Mrs Giles regularly frequents Legacy to spend time with her friends, her Legatee Joe Doyle, Legacy volunteer Ruth Gardner, Legacy Community Services Officer Scharryn Kneen, and family members including daughter Jan White.

Legacy formed 95 years ago and has been a vital part of the lives of hundreds of Central Queensland war widows like Mrs Giles.

The club provides war widows with essential financial support, prevents social isolation, and provides care for more than 450 widows and families of deceased and incapacitated veterans in Central Queensland.

Group Chair of the Central Queensland Contact Group Brian Hollins said Legacy widows are like extended family to each other and some had known each other for several decades.

"Legacy is a source of support and advocacy for widows through the most challenging time in their lives, from accessing war pensions and other entitlements through to providing ongoing companionship and involvement in social activities,” Mr Hollins said.

"Maintaining friendships through Legacy and participating in the groups gives these ladies a much-needed social outing and contact with women who have experienced similar life journeys,” he said.

"Legacy desperately needs more people to volunteer their time as Legatees and we are calling on locals to reach out to families and widows within their own community.”