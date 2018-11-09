Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emile Ratelband, 69, is pushing to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.
Emile Ratelband, 69, is pushing to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.
Dating

Man’s legal battle over Tinder date

9th Nov 2018 5:55 AM

A Dutch "positivity trainer" has launched a huge legal battle to change his age in order to snag a Tinder date.

Emile Ratelband, 69, is pushing to shift his birthday from 11 March 1949 to 11 March 1969.

He compared the change to identifying as being transgender.

"We live in a time when you can change your name and change your gender," he told local newspaper De Telegraaf. "Why not your age? Nowhere are you so discriminated against as with your age."

He said his legal age impacted his employment opportunities and his love life.

"When I'm 69, I am limited. If I'm 49, then I can buy a new house, drive a different car. I can take up more work.

"When I'm on Tinder and it says I'm 69, I don't get an answer. When I'm 49, with the face I have, I will be in a luxurious position."

He claimed doctors told him he has the body of a 45-year-old, and described himself as a "young god".

He even said he would give up his pension if the court ruled in his favour.

The case has gone to a court in Arnhmen, Gelderland, where it is expected to give a ruling within four weeks.

But newspaper reports suggest the court is sceptical of the lawsuit, saying there is no legal way one can change their date of birth.

dating editors picks emile ratelband positivity trainer tinder

Top Stories

    Alarming report shows concerns for young CQ docs

    premium_icon Alarming report shows concerns for young CQ docs

    Health Survey finds juniors are fatigued and worried they'll make clinical errors, afraid to claim overtime and have witnessed bullying or harassment.

    PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    premium_icon PM: You don't have to choose between coal and renewable

    Politics ScoMo and Shorten seem to have found middle ground in energy debate

    Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    premium_icon Caught red-handed with 40kg of hot copper wire

    Crime Police were at recyclers when she tried to trade it

    STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    premium_icon STUNNING: Award-winning beach front home hits market

    Property GALLERY: Property being sold at auction on a walk-in, walk-out basis

    Local Partners