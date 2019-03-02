Legend of AFL helps the Lions' women

Ally Anderson handpasses during the round four match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions at Whitten Oval, Melbourne on February 23. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

Ally Anderson handpasses during the round four match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions at Whitten Oval, Melbourne on February 23. Picture: Hamish Blair/AAP

THOUGH she grew up in Brisbane, Ally Anderson wasn't a big Lions fan and her knowledge of Simon Black was limited.

But the AFLW star has begun to appreciate what made Black a champion.

The Brownlow Medal winner and three-time premiership player has been a vital part of the Lions' push towards the flag this season, working as an assistant coach.

"Everyone loves having him around. He's been really, really good," the Brisbane flyer said. "He's helped us with some small technique things. Well, they seem small, but they are actually such big things when you use them."

Specifically, body work and positioning.

"He said he was one of the smaller guys, so he had to adapt and use certain body work techniques, and be on the move," Anderson said.

"Our physical presence has been so much better. I hoped I could just get the ball and run out of congestion, but now I'm realising I can also be strong in the contest ... not get pushed around. It's definitely helped me a lot."

Former Brisbane Lions star Simon Black has been imparting his knowledge of the game. Picture: Jack Tran

Adding another string to her bow has taken Anderson's game to another level. She was a standout in the Lions' grand final rematch win over the Bulldogs last Saturday, when a 20-disposal, five-tackle game earned her the MVP of the week.

After a breakout season in 2018, she's second for total possessions this year and trails only Erin Phillips in the coaches' award after claiming maximum votes last week.

"I didn't play too many games in the off-season compared to some of the others," she said. "I didn't really want to burn out."

The Lions sit first in the AFLW's conference B with a 2-2 win-loss record ahead of today's clash with Geelong at Burpengary (3.45pm AEST).

While they are on track for another grand final, the Lions are adhering to that old footy cliche - taking it one week at a time.

"We need to try and replicate what we did last week ... the vibe around the group," Anderson said.

"We just really gelled and worked really well together

"You feel up and about. There's a bit of confidence coming into this week but we know we have a job to get done, so you don't want to get too ahead of yourself.

"As long as we do the simple things and work for each other we should be all right."