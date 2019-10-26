Legendary jockeys jump on board to support fundraiser

STAR POWER: Champion jockey Jimmy Cassidy will attend events in Yeppoon and Rockhampton which will raise funds for the National Jockey Trust and the Queensland Rural Fire Service. Picture:Wayne Ludbey

TWO of the most influential figures in Australian racing will be in Yeppoon and Rockhampton for a weekend of fundraising activities next month.

Trailblazing female jockey Pam O’Neill and the legendary Jimmy “Pumper” Cassidy will help raise funds for the National Jockeys Trust and Queensland Rural Fire Service.

The events have been organised by Billy Melville, in conjunction with Zoe Hohn Racing Promotions. Melville said the goal was to raise $25,000 for the charities.

“We believe that one or both of these would resonate with people,” he said.

“The NJT does fantastic work to help injured jockeys and the families of jockeys who sadly have lost their lives. Most of us would know someone who has had a fire on their property and we wanted to recognise the magnificent people who volunteer to fight those fires.”

Events start with a golf day at the Yeppoon Golf Course on Friday, November 15, and spots are still available. The four-person ambrose tees off at 9am. There will also be a hole-in-one competition and cash prizes for nearest the pin.

Pam O'Neill was the first female jockey licensed to ride against males in Australia. Picture: Darren England.

Melville said the on-course action would be followed by a sports personality night featuring Cassidy and other guests.

It will be held at the Yeppoon Golf Club, with 20 items of sports memorabilia to be auctioned.

On Saturday, there will be an open day at Zoe Hohn’s Dacxi Lodge in Lakes Creek. Melville said this would be an opportunity to get an insight into the racing industry and an appreciation of how multifaceted it was.

“Not everyone will be a jockey but there are so many other opportunities from farriers to stablehands, to the people who make the silks or those who do the finances,” he said.

“This will also give people an idea of just what goes on behind­ the scenes at a racing stable.”

Focus will then turn to the race meeting at Callaghan Park on Sunday, where Cassidy and O’Neill will be trackside and the NJT and RFS will be represented on site.

There will also be a human relay race, where the four-member teams will run down the home straight after Race 5.

For more contact Billy Melville on 0477 011 722.