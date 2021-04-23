Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Legendary pop singer dead at 65

by Ben Cost, New York Post
23rd Apr 2021 7:56 AM

 

Les McKeown, former lead vocalist for the iconic Scottish pop group Bay City Rollers, has died. He was 65.

The late star's family broke the news of his death in a moving Facebook post.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our lovely husband and father Leslie Richard McKeown," they wrote, adding that he "died suddenly at home on Tuesday".

The family didn't disclose the cause of death, only mentioning that they're "making arrangements for his funeral and ask for privacy after the shock of our profound loss."

 

McKeown was the frontman for the Bay City Rollers during their heyday in the mid-1970s, during which they recorded such mega-hits as Shang-A-Lang, Bye Bye Baby and Give a Little Love.

The Edinburgh teenagers exploded into the US market with their 1974 hit Saturday Night, snagging the top spot on the American Billboard chart. Their overseas success even earned them comparisons with The Beatles a decade before.

McKeown left the Rollers in 1978, although in recent years, he took part in a nostalgia tour with ex-bandmates. His distinct vocals in Bye Bye Baby and other hits are still recognised by youngsters to this day.

Bay City Rollers in Melbourne in 1976: Back (from left) Pat McGlyn, Eric Faulkner and Les McKeown. Front (from left): Woody Wood and Derek Mongmuir.
Bay City Rollers in Melbourne in 1976: Back (from left) Pat McGlyn, Eric Faulkner and Les McKeown. Front (from left): Woody Wood and Derek Mongmuir.

The pop-boppers have also collectively sold more than 120 million records worldwide.

"I think we were a breath of fresh air in the '70s," the vocalist told the UK's Press and Journal in 2016.

He added: "There was nothing complicated about our music - although it's amazing how many people who used to come to our concerts as teenagers are still coming back with their daughters after all these years, and they're singing our songs together."

Former Bay City Rollers bassist Ian Mitchell, who joined the group in 1976, died last year at age 62, and group co-founder Alan Longmuir passed away at age 70 in 2018.

Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers.
Les McKeown of the Bay City Rollers.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Legendary pop singer dead at 65

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bay city rollers editors picks entertainment les mckeown music scotland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 11 major developments to drive Rocky projects boom

        Premium Content REVEALED: 11 major developments to drive Rocky projects boom

        News There is a huge list of developments starting construction from high rise apartments, drive through coffee shop, child care centres, aged care residential and...

        ULTIMATE GUIDE: Anzac Day services, closures across region

        Premium Content ULTIMATE GUIDE: Anzac Day services, closures across region

        Community Find out where Anzac Day commemorations are being held in Rockhampton and...

        DV offender threw petrol at woman because she woke him up

        Premium Content DV offender threw petrol at woman because she woke him up

        Crime A man who attempted to pour petrol on a woman through a window after she woke him...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Live export must be banned’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Live export must be banned’

        Letters to the Editor Harry bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.