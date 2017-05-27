Legendary Rocky man's journey from retail ruin to success

GOOD HANDS: Doug Webber is sold on his new career as a Real Estate Agent at Pat O'Driscolls.

YOU can tell a lot about a man by his handshake.

The firmness, the scars, the grip, a quality handshake can show both resilience and mask any slight chink to one's armour.

Doug Webber's palms tell a story of their own. The hardship of his business falling apart, his father's illness, to his life-changing career move and a look, with uncompromising vigilance, at what the his future endeavours hold.

For over 30 years, Doug has given blood, sweat and tears for the people of Rockhampton.

Doug Webber with one of the many items on sale at his Retravision store. Allan Reinikka

He is the type of man to give you the shirt from his back but when Webber's Retravision closed its doors mid-2016, Doug, at 49, was at a crossroads.

Faced with a monster of a crisis, his path could have collapsed in his hands.

"My doctor still isn't happy with me, my blood pressure was not good. Times were very tough,” he smiled shakily months on from his personal turmoil.

"What hurt Dad (Jim) and myself the most was when they went into liquidation, we just didn't recover and I had to make a decision, a hard decision.

"I'm not whinging, we both gave it a real crack. As a good mate of mine tells me 'Dougie, at least you got in the ring and gave it one'.

"We do feel like we let people down but you can't look back on the past, I look forward and I can see a bright future.”

Despite the overwhelming hardship facing the Webber's they emerged better people and never lost an ounce of respect. He sold off countless family assets to ensure staff were paid their dues.

"I had to sell a lot of things yes, we had to do the honourable thing,” he said.

"I try not to live with regret, you have to move on. In business you do have a lot of ups and downs, I try and focus on the ups. We are proud of what we have done in Rocky and how we have treated people.

"Right from our truck drivers through to the sale people and office ladies, I treat everyone equally.”

His philosophy continues in his new sea-change, real estate.

It is a move he feels he has been in training for his whole life and a passion long been planted in his mind.

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range.

Since joining his good friend at Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate, Doug is back from the brink. When he shut his doors at Retravision, he said the weight of the world was off his shoulders, now the smile is back on his face and the twinkle back in his eye.

"I love it... I really do,” after he sold eight homes in his first month and kept the momentum going, told The Morning Bulletin.

"A lot of people are thrown into this game but I have had 30 years of how to deal with people and their different personalities.

"What I look at, their house is their most prized possession, I treat it with respect and like it is my own home.

"Pat is so well-respected and we had been talking about me coming on board for years, so I had to be loyal to him.”

Doug's charm and people skills went to work even before he had his real estate license. He had three homes sold before he technically begun.

CAPRAS TO THE CORE: Kim Williams, Brendan Bowers, Doug Webber, Ian Webster, Ron Tasker and Krystal Cook want your support for Capras. Allan Reinikka ROK050216acapras2

And it comes back to how he never discriminates. No matter if it's a grand old home in The Range or a modern Norman Gardens three-bed. Each home is the truck driver, office lady or salesman.

"My first official home I sold was a three-bed in Frenchville to good friends of mine, and I sold it in a week,” he said.

"I do the same when selling houses as I treat people. Every one is equal and Rockhampton has so many good people.

"For the first time in my life I live on the southside of Rocky. I've lived in Glenlee, Rockyview, all over Rocky really. I think that has helped me.”

While he misses the store and the customers, he doesn't miss the stress. Although he is a worker-holic, he is not married to the job.

Doug Webber visiting his dad Jim at the Holy Spirit Northside Private Hospital in Brisbane. ROK060614webber

It is Wednesday night at the Webber's household.

Jim and Stella are welcomed as always, as are all five of Doug's children. It is a night for family.

Three years ago the Webbers were told to say their goodbyes to the stoic Jim who was diagnosed with a lymphoma on the brain.

Yet the man is still there, his dinner table presence just as commanding as his days as Rockhampton mayor.

"Dad is good, he has had some pretty harsh treatment, full radiation with brain cancer, but he is still here in no pain and comes around for tea every week,” Doug revealed.

"Both mum and dad are good, she is a great wife as is my own, Natalie. They know how to pick you up when times are tough and that is what family is all about.

"When your parents are in that age group, I think we have to make sure we spend quality time together. And this is our night.

"Each meal is different, we don't limit ourselves to roasts, anything goes. They are good times.”

Historic: Politicians Former Rockhampton Mayor Jim Webber. Morning Bulletin Archives

When asked about whether he would follow his father into politics, he chuckled. The apple has not fallen far from the tree, he knows he is his father's son.

"I have been asked about it before, I dunno,” he responded.

"With that you have to have a pretty thick hide, I take things personally. But it has been on my mind as I get older.

"I do have a passion for this place and to see it grow is great. I think I have good leadership skills and communication to talk to Premiers and people above you.

"I would have to have the support of my wife though. That is certain.

"It would be a challenge, but I love a challenge.”

A venture into politics might be in the distance but if its based on his approach to life, it would be a move like his handshake.