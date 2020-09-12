Tennis champion Boris Becker overstepped the mark with this alarming comment about a female tennis umpire at the US Open.

Six-time grand slam winner Boris Becker was simply ravenous watching the US Open men's semi-final between Alexander Zverev and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Zverev progressed to his first grand slam final by coming back from two sets to love down in a 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 win, but the action on the court wasn't what made Becker hungry.

Commentating for EuroSport Germany, the 52-year-old reportedly came distracted when the camera focused on chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

"I have to say, the umpire is extremely pretty," said Becker, according to tennis journalist Petra Philippsen.

He added: "You eat with your eyes."

Becker hasn't been far from the headlines in 2020 - he's butted heads with Nick Kyrgios, freaked people without with a huge growth on his arm and been embroiled in a WAG feud.

And it's the second time in as many slams Veljovic has partly overshadowed the participants on court after she stole the stage from Roger Federer at the Australian Open earlier this year.

Chair Umpire Marijana Veljovic. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Some fans couldn't take their eyes off the Serbian official and even female player Eugenie Bouchard tweeted: "The umpire in this Roger/Tennys match is super pretty."

There was similar commentary on social media during today's match but tennis journalist Jose Morgado stayed inside the lines with his tweet.

Marijana Veljovic: very good at her job — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 11, 2020

Zverev also kept the ball where it needed to be to go one step better than his semifinal finish at the Australian Open earlier this year.

The German 23-year-old rode his first serve, hitting 24 aces to Busta's four to fulfil the potential many have seen since he first started on tour.

Originally published as Legend's creepy comment about umpire