Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Leichhardt candidate a target of ‘firebomb’

by Chris Calcino
26th Apr 2019 8:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KATTER'S Australian Party candidate for Leichhardt Daniel McCarthy suspects political motivation is behind an alleged "firebombing" attack at his home.

The Redlynch resident said he returned from a trip away on the weekend to find a mess on his driveway with the remains of something burnt.

"You can see it's some kind of material, like clothing or denim or something like that, and it smells of fuel," he said.

Mr McCarthy said police inspected the remnants on Sunday

"I can't talk for police but they said the other activities that go on around here never involve fire," he said.

He was believed it was related to another problem he has faced in his campaign.

"I reckon I've had over a hundred corflutes go missing, easily," he said. "Whole streets - they've just taken the lot.

"We've been really disciplined now and told our guys not to worry about streets now.

"Stick to main roads so they're visible and seen."

Police confirmed they were investigating a case of wilful damage at the address.

More Stories

federal election 2019 firebomb kap leichardt

Top Stories

    Man sought revenge for SMSs, burgled home

    premium_icon Man sought revenge for SMSs, burgled home

    Crime A MAN out for revenge over text messages sent to him and his partner broke into a home and stole a television, laptop and air compressor.

    Bob Brown's brief history of coal-fired power advocacy

    premium_icon Bob Brown's brief history of coal-fired power advocacy

    Environment Coal comments from the Franklin Dam Campaign resurface

    Long term drug addict turns life around

    premium_icon Long term drug addict turns life around

    Crime She started using heroin at age 13

    Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    premium_icon Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    Politics In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?