MOVIE REVIEW: J-Lo can’t save predictable Second Act

Jennifer Lopez's full-time job these days is her brand. And with a net worth estimated at over $500 million, why wouldn't it be?

As J-Lo doesn't really do movies much anymore, she could be forgiven for seeming rusty in her first chick flick since commencing the decade with the hits The Back-Up Plan and What to Expect When You're Expecting.

While a motivated Lopez does not let herself or her loyal fanbase down in Second Act, the movie itself is guilty as charged on both fronts.

Jennifer Lopez’s character Maya lands an executive role with a high-end beauty manufacturer.

Jennifer Lopez in Second Act.

A scene from Second Act.

In a feeble premise, Lopez plays Maya, an underachieving assistant manager in a down-market chain store.

Miraculously, a dodgy embellished resumé lands Maya an executive role with a high-end beauty manufacturer. Will the glass slipper fit for this corporate Cinderella? Or will Maya get the boot, just as she's getting the hang of it?

If you don't know the answer, this just might be the movie for you. For everyone else, Second Act is as every bit dull, predictable and uninspired as it reads here.

However, it cannot be emphasised enough that Lopez keeps on giving it her best shot throughout. Above all else, it is a very lazily thrown-together screenplay and some sloppy filmmaking that conspires to work against her.

The same fate awaits Lopez's main co-stars Leah Remini and Vanessa Hudgens, who play Maya's BFF and chief work rival respectively. Both get some great lines in occasionally, but are just as often relegated to standing on screen with nothing to do.

SECOND ACT (M)

Rating: **

Director: Peter Segal (Grudge Match)

Starring: Jennifer Lopez, Leah Remini, Milo Ventimiglia, Treat Williams.

Can you take it while she fakes it 'til she makes it?