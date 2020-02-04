Lengthy stint in custody ends with appearance in court

HE HADN’T hadn’t been in trouble with the law for more than 30 years, but it took only some alcoholic drinks and a jealous comment to land him in court.

Kenneth Justin White, 52, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on January 22 to one count of common assault.

The court was told he had originally been charged with a second count - one of choking - but that charge was dismissed.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said White and his partner were in a relationship for 11 years before the incident - on April 19, 2019 at Duaringa - which was sparked by a jealous comment coupled with alcohol consumption that afternoon.

He said White flung his partner to the ground by her shirt, slapped her face and scratched her neck in the scuffle.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said the father of two, who had worked consistently since leaving school, was off work at the time, not receiving financial assistance from Centrelink and was relying on savings, which had caused financial stress.

He said his client and the victim would go their separate ways now, but White would remain in contact with his children.

The court heard the last time that White was before the courts was when he was 19 years old.

Mr Slack said White had spent 278 days in presentence custody.

Judge Michael Burnett ordered White to time served and a conviction was not recorded.