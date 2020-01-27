Historic property hits market for first time in 98 years

A DOWNTOWN Lennox Head property is on the market for the first time since 1922.

Full blocks of land in downtown Lennox are hard to come by according to real estate agent Peter Carmont, with just two of these properties sold in the past two years.

One block from Seven Mile Beach, the Stewart Street property is tipped to sell for well over $1 million at an auction on Saturday, February 8.

Mr Carmont has been inundated with prospective buyers, both investors and people interested in making it their home.

The house hasn't changed much since it was built around 1938, recognisable as one of the town's original homes.

5 Stewart Street, Lennox Head on the market

According to the Lennox Wave Weekly, it has been used as a holiday house, playing host to Hicks', Ball and McKee families and many friends for their entire lives.

Mr Carmont even received a nostalgic call from an elderly woman who had good memories of the house.

"An 87-year-old lady rang me and said, 'I remember that house, I went on holidays there 80 years ago,'" Mr Carmont said.

The owners are selling the family home to finalise an estate.

New owners will likely spruce the place up, or demolish it and build a couple of houses on the site, as there is access to a road on both sides of the 728sq m block.

The land is zoned medium density, giving buyers the scope to build units if they wish.

"We've heard from quite a few people who want to live in one house, and rent out the other," Mr Carmont said.

"Local interest in the property has been very strong, 80 per cent of our buyers come from within a 30km radius."