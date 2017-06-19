26°
Leonie thrives despite decade of extreme health lows

Sherele Moody
| 19th Jun 2017 6:00 AM
Leonie Moore survived breast cancer.
Leonie Moore survived breast cancer.

LEONIE Moore has a remarkably positive outlook on life despite enduring more than a decade of extreme lows including breast cancer.

Diagnosed with the disease in 2006, Ms Moore was at the time shocked but optimistic she would beat the big C.

"I was having a shower and I felt something that didn't feel right,” the mother of two said.

"I found a lump in my breast so I went to the doctor straight away and things happened quickly.”

Ms Moore spent seven weeks in Brisbane where she had surgery on both breasts, radiation therapy and even accepted a marriage proposal.

"I was thinking this wasn't too bad, the cancer wasn't too dramatic,” Ms Moore said of returning home to Rockhampton with an on-going prescription for cancer inhibitor medication.

After marrying in 2007, Ms Moore's happy life was thrown into chaos by a routine check-up three years later that revealed the cancer had moved into her lymph nodes.

That meant another seven-week stay in Brisbane where she underwent more surgery and completed another round of radiation therapy.

Needing to focus on her recovery and herself, Ms Moore quit work.

"In the three years that I had off, I did the mind, body and soul thing,” she said.

"I had so much pain that I had to try and conquer that in a way.

"So I did acupuncture, kinesiology, yoga, meditation, naturopathy - lots of things to help myself and get my confidence back.”

In October, 2013, her world imploded again when her husband had heart failure. Then three months later he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

"His diagnosis had us in a bit of a twirl,” Ms Moore said, revealing they had to re-assess everything.

Ms Moore returned to work and, as her household's sole income earner, she decided she would complete a certificate four in aged care to ensure she could get a full-time wage

"It's very difficult to get a permanent job again the age I am,” she said.

"I've done a lot of temping and contract work and now I'm working on a casual basis.

"That's why I'm doing an aged care course.

"It was very difficult to go back to work because of the confidence factor.”

As well as forging a new career at the age of 60 while looking after her ailing husband, Ms Moore has to cope with the impacts of the cancer on her body.

"When you have cancer, your health is inconsistent,” she said.

"That's the big thing I have to deal with at the moment.

"The breast cancer to me is as scary as all hell - it's a shadow hanging over me at all times.

"I have to live in some kind of denial to keep on going.”

About three years ago, Ms Moore's best friend died of the disease.

"Every person who dies of the disease, I lose a little piece of myself,” said the BCNA member who helps raise awareness of the disease, supports other survivors and undertakes fund-raising activities.

"However, it makes me more determined to live the best life that I can for the people who cannot live anymore.”

Ms Moore plans to move to Brisbane to spend more time with her daughters and watch her grandchildren grow.

"I'm the kind of person who likes to set goals,” she said.

"But when you get a secondary diagnosis your future is cut away from you and in the beginning you set up things for when you're not here.

"Now that I'm still here after six years, I am getting a future again - I do feel like I have a future.

"I get knocked down, I get up again - that's just what I do.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting Australian women, with 48 females a day told they have the disease. Breast Cancer Network Australia CEO Christine Nolan said about 17,586 women and 144 men would be diagnosed this year.

BCNA has a range of resources, including the My Journey Kit for people newly diagnosed with breast cancer and Hope & Hurdles for women and men living with metastatic breast cancer.

  • Details: bcna.org.au or phone 1800 500 258.

Cancer Council Queensland calls for more public investment in research and other initiatives to improving healthcare across our region

CANCER is our region's biggest killer.

ARM Newsdesk can reveal that cancer was behind 16% of the 4092 deaths in Rockhampton between 2010 and 2014.

Of the 666 people who died from cancer, the 2016 Social Health Atlas of Australia shows lung cancer claimed 158 lives, colorectal cancer killed 48 residents and breast cancer ended the lives of 56 women in the five years.

Circulatory system diseases were our region's second biggest killers, with 307 lives lost. Heart disease killed 166 residents and strokes cost 55 people their lives.

With 213 deaths, external causes were our region's third biggest killer.

These included 41 people dying in traffic accidents and 83lives lost to suicide or self-harm.

Respiratory diseases were our fourth biggest killers, with 103 deaths over the five years.

Rockhampton residents were least likely to die of endocrine, nutritional and metabolic diseases, with only 39 lives lost to these between 2010 and 2014.

The Cancer Council Queensland says 13% of Rockhampton cancer deaths can be prevented and cancer patients in regional and disadvantaged areas suffered "significantly worse” outcomes than urban patients.

"Possible reasons for these disparities include reduced access to health care and diagnostic or screening services as well as differences in cancer risk factors such as tobacco smoking, diet, alcohol consumption and physical activity,” CCQ executive manager Katie Clift said.

"Those who live outside the reach of major health centres are more likely to die within five years of their cancer diagnosis.

"More research is needed to identify the reasons for the disparities and to develop targeted strategies that help close the gap for regional and remote Queenslanders.

"Additional public investments in regionally specific research and translational initiatives are vital to improving healthcare for regional Queenslanders.

"It's crucial that all cancer patients, no matter where they live, have the best possible prospects of detecting cancer early and surviving their diagnosis.”

Regional residents will benefit from an upgrade of CCQ's Herston lodge, which provides accommodation for people travelling to Brisbane for cancer treatment.

Breast Cancer Network Australia chief Christine Nolan said her organisation was investigating the gaps in cancer services and care across regional Australia.

"The experience of being diagnosed with breast cancer can differ greatly depending on where you live - and that shouldn't be the case,” Ms Nolan said.

"As a society we have come a long way in breast cancer research, treatment and support services but there is still more to be done.

"We know there are considerable variations across the country in terms of what services and treatment people are able to access.”

PA Research Foundation says about one in three men will be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday.
PA Research Foundation says about one in three men will be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday.

Death divides the genders

HEART disease and cancers are among the key reasons why more Rockhampton men die than women and why our male residents don't live as long as females.

Analysis of five years of death data for Rockhampton reveals 2196 men died during 2010-2014 compared to 1896 women.

Males, on average, died at 76 years old while women generally reached 83.

PA Research Foundation's Dr Sandro Porceddu said about one in three men would be diagnosed with a cancer by the time they celebrate their 75th birthday.

Dr Porceddu said with men smoking and drinking more and experiencing obesity at higher rates than women, the easiest way to reduce the life expectancy gap was as simple as changing lifestyle choices.

"Men need to get serious about managing their cancer risk because their risk is higher than women and their life expectancy is shorter,” the radiation oncologist said.

"Men need to reduce their smoking rates, aim for an ideal body weight and reduce their alcohol intake.”

As men are less likely to go to their GP than women, the PA Research Foundation is urging employers to give their male workers an afternoon off to have their health assessed.

"The idea here is that there are risk factors that are preventable, men are more likely to be impacted by those risk factors but they are reluctant to go to their GP,” Dr Porceddu said.

"It's the inherent issue of maleness. Men are generally workers who find it difficult to find time and who have the 'she'll be right attitude' approach to their health.

"We want to close the gap and most cancers are preventable by changing lifestyle factors and most cancers are curable if detected early, but the problem is getting men to go to see their GP.”

  • More info, visit www.menshealth.org.au.

Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.
Mary Lou Houston is battling cancer and her husband Dennis is a great support for her. She is also taking part in a special palliative care support service that may be rolled out across regional Australia.

Health insurance giant trials palliative care program to make life better for chronically ill

PRIVATE health patients across our region are expected to benefit from a new palliative care program being tested in Brisbane.

Insurance giant Bupa has joined forces with St Vincent's Health Australia to offer in-home intensive specialist medical services for people who have chronic illnesses or are in the last few days of their lives.

As well as practitioner visits, a nurse can stay with the patient and their family overnight to ensure the patient remains comfortable at all times. If the two-year trial is successful, Bupa says it will "explore" opportunities to extend the service to customers in regional centres.

This means more of our region's residents will have the option of dying at home as their private hospital supports them and their families and carers though home visits from doctors, specialist nurses, occupational therapists, physiotherapists and counsellors.

If it is rolled out here, the program would also mean private palliative care patients could get direct access to a hospital bed instead of having to first present at an emergency department.

Ovarian cancer patient Mary Lou Houston said the in-home palliative care support was keeping her healthier and happier than she would be if she was hospitalised.

The 66-year-old mother and grandmother was given a five-year life expectancy in 2007.

Her body is finally caving in to the impacts of ongoing treatments, including irreversible damage to her kidneys and heart.

Mrs Houston spent 16 weeks in hospital last year.

"While we were in hospital my readings for my heart and kidneys weren't flash hot," she said.

"They asked me how I would feel if they called in the palliative care team.

"They said the team would help me a lot more than being in hospital."

Mrs Houston said she felt her physical and psychological well-being were much stronger thanks to the in-home support. .

She said it also meant and her husband Dennis was better able to care for her.

"The nurse and doctor come in and ask me how I'm going, they're always caring," she said.

"It's easier on me, it's easier on Dennis.

"It has helped me stay out of hospital," she said.

St Vincent's Private Hospital Brisbane chief Cheryle Royle said it made sense to offer at-home palliative care support was because it was cheaper than hospital admissions and much better for patients to be in their own surroundings.

- NewsRegional

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

