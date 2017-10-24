Les Mis: A family affair to remember

Front L-R Joy Philippi Snr, Cheryle Fall, Nicole Hinz, Christine Netherwood, Judi Scheuber, Pat McKenna. Back L-R Sonya Acutt, Brady Acutt, Joy Philippi, Riley Acutt, Brittany Hinz, Wayne Fall, Dean Netherwood and Lachlan Scheuber for part of the cast and crew of Les Miserables to be performed in Rockhampton.

Front L-R Joy Philippi Snr, Cheryle Fall, Nicole Hinz, Christine Netherwood, Judi Scheuber, Pat McKenna. Back L-R Sonya Acutt, Brady Acutt, Joy Philippi, Riley Acutt, Brittany Hinz, Wayne Fall, Dean Netherwood and Lachlan Scheuber for part of the cast and crew of Les Miserables to be performed in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK241017ctheatre1

THIS year's production of Les Miserables has been a family affair for the cast and crew.

Director of the Les Miserables production Joy Phillippi said there are a lot of families who have a long history with the Rockhampton stage adaptations of the play since the very first premiered in 1993.

There are three generations of Joy's family who are involved in the famous play.

"My mother is working backstage, she had been on stage at earlier productions and now works in the costuming area and wardrobe,” Joy said.

"My sister and my nephew are on stage and then my niece is helping backstage with me.”

Joy said she has made many memories with her family and other families involved in the play.

"We have new generations of families starting as well,” she said.

People have travelled as far as Gladstone and Moura to participate and help with the production.

"The commitment from everybody is really special,” Joy said.

This year marks Joy's fourth Les Miserables production.

She was a cast member in the 1993 production before playing an active role in the play in later years.

"In 1995, I was involved in helping around it and in 2003, I stage managed it and this one I'm directing,” she said.

In addition, Joy has directed Gladstone's adaptation of Les Miserables for the city council.

"I have been lucky, it is one of my favourites and I have seen it around the world,” Joy said.

"It is one of the great musicals...there are key themes, redemption and hope and one person's actions changing the lives of a lot of people.”

Joy said there are 71 people on stage, around 20 others in the dressing department and crew while the orchestra consists of about 15 musicians.

Drama coach Judi Scheuber has two generations of her family participating in the production which includes her son, Lachlan who landed an acting role in the play as Javert.

"Over the years, there have been three generations of our family because my mother used to sew for the show as well,” she said.

Since 2008, the former speech and drama teacher has played an integral role in productions.

"Because I no longer teach, I'm retired, it gives me an opportunity to express my creativity in a different way...I become more involved in the background,” she said.

The latest production of Les Miserables debuts at Pilbeam Theatre this Friday night at Pilbeam Theatre from 7:30pm.

Tickets can be purchased from the box office or seeitlive.com.au.