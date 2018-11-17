Menu
IMPRESSED: Major General Stephen Day said the Southern Downs was the most organised community he had seen in responding to drought.
Lessons from Warwick farmers taken to Canberra politicians

16th Nov 2018 4:31 PM
THE resilience of our rural community in the face of drought impressed the government-appointed Coordinator-General for Drought, who visited Warwick on Thursday.

Major General Stephen Day met with a diverse range of producers across the agricultural and farming sector and will take lessons from his visit to the highest levels of government. The successful trip consisted of a farm tour at Wingarra, west of Warwick.

"I always come away from meeting with country people, and I felt it strongly yesterday, my goodness they are made of the right stuff," Major General Day said.

He commended the Southern Downs Regional Council for recently appointing a drought officer.

"They have someone who wakes up every day with the goal of helping others with drought, which is fantastic" he said.

Councillor for Agriculture, Environment and Sustainability Cameron Gow said Major General Day's visit presented a real opportunity for the Southern Downs.

"Major General Day has visited drought-affected areas around Australia and the knowledge he can share about how other regions help provide relief will prove invaluable," Cr Gow said.

Roger's Creek farmer Cynthia McDonald invited the Major General to her farm to see the excellent example stakeholders in the Southern Downs had set in organising and managing drought relief.

For the full report on how our region is leading the way in drought management, see Tuesday's edition of the Daily News.

