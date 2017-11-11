Menu
Lest we forget: CQ remembers those who served

Rockhampton Remembrance Day Service.
Rockhampton Remembrance Day Service. Allan Reinikka ROK111116aremembr

WHEN the Last Post sounds and the crowds fall solemn, the true meaning of Remembrance Day sink in.

Today in Central Queensland people will pause and remember all those who lost their lives serving their country.

On the 11th hour, of the 11th day of the 11th month, young and old will unite.

Around the community, locals will have the opportunity to pay their respects at services adorned with bright red poppies.

Rockhampton will hold one at Frenchville Sports Club at 10.15am and another at John Leak WWI Memorial at 10.45am.

Yeppoon will have a service in Beaman Park at the Cenotaph starting at 10.30am.

Emu Park will also have a service at 10.30am at the Emu Park Cenotaph.

