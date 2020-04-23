Lest we forget the animals by our sides on frontlines

Cliff Gormley with a plaque presented to him for his contribution to honouring our servicemen and women and the animals who serve beside them.

AS WE remember the brave men and women who have served our country in times of war, former National Serviceman Cliff Gormley is encouraging everyone to remember the animals by their sides.

Mr Gormley said he and his wife Carmel, who passed away 10 years ago, believed the animals had never received the level of recognition they deserved.

“There were donkeys, horses, mules, dogs, pigeons, cats, camels, canaries and glow worms who all played a vital part in serving our country and keeping our troops safe,” Mr Gormley said.

“Donkeys and mules hauled heavy loads in difficult terrain that could not be accessed by any sort of vehicle.

“Horses carried our men with artillery, dogs were found in the frontline detecting mines and other obstacles, and cats were used by the navy to keep vermin at bay.

“The pigeons were used for communications with all three forces and were trained to fly up to 700 miles at a time proving to be more reliable than radios which were prone to damage.

“Canaries detected dangerous gases and glow worms were used to read maps and correspondence in poor light.

“They all served, and they all deserve to be remembered just as we honour and remember our men and women who served their country.”

Mr Gormley raced pigeons for more than 40 years and, encouraged by his wife Carmel, began releasing pigeons with a message capsule at Emu Park RSL Anzac Day services.

“Clearly with no service this year I am unable to participate due to the services being cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Instead my son Greg and I will walk alone with a banner along the Emu Park esplanade.

“With many animals having received some recognition, I think it is only right to give them consideration on this special day of remembrance.

“After their service, four horses, 14 dogs and 32 pigeons received Victoria Cross medals.

“One pigeon called Commando flew 90 missions which was an amazing feat.

“Australian pigeons were also the only ones who could effectively work in New Guinea due to the climate and jungle terrain …

“In 2006, in remembrance of the animals who served, a purple poppy was developed to be worn side-by-side with the red poppy in honour of our troops.

“Emu Park RSL cenotaph now has a plaque attached to its base that recognises the animals who worked hard in service to our country and while there will be no service this year, I would like to ask people to spare a thought for these amazing creatures.

“They were so much more than mascots, they were right there in the thick of the action and deserve our appreciation.”