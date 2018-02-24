Menu
Bureau of Meteorology's rain radar at 1pm today.
LET IT FALL: Rain to stick around CQ until next week

24th Feb 2018 1:03 PM

PARTS of Central Queensland have seen glorious rain fall out of the sky today and earlier in the week.

Rain began falling in the Rockhampton CBD around 12.30pm today and according to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain is due to hang around for a few days.

Today was predicted to be a 90 per cent chance of rain with some possible thunderstorms.

Tomorrow, on Sunday, there is a slightly lesser chance with 80 per cent predicted for Rockhampton with 10 to 25mm.

The rain will continue on Monday as it goes back up to a 90 per cent of 15 to 40mm.

Tuesday is slightly less with 70 per cent of eight to 30mm.

On Wednesday, Rockhampton residents will see a reprieve from the rain with a 40 per cent chance of zero to three mm.

Rockhampton has seen some rainfall over the last few days with 38.6mm recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at the Rockhampton Airport.

A total of 88.4mm has been recorded so far for February.

