‘Let it go’: Rudd’s brother's surprising claims about ex-PM

Kevin Rudd's brother Greg has told Sky News Australia he believes the former Prime Minister needs to let go of his disappointment from his time in office, but fears it is not in his DNA.

Speaking to Sky News's special investigation Men In The Mirror, which airs on Sunday night, Mr Rudd, who was forced to sell his business after he was banned by the former PM from lobbying the federal government, revealed his younger brother was obsessed from an early age with how to gain power.

The documentary by Chris Kenny examines similarities between former PMs Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull.

Mr Rudd said that on the wall of the bedroom he shared with the future Labor leader as a child there were empire posters.

Greg Rudd goes through old photos with host Chris Kenny on Sky's Men In The Mirror.

"He was always fascinated with the rise and fall of empires, how you get authority, how you keep authority and how to rise through those systems," he said.

"How do you become a leader? With the absolute, 100 per cent belief, that if he got there, he would make the world a better place."

Mr Rudd said he believes Mr Turnbull is similar.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd during his address at the National Press Club in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

He fears however that both me are struggling to move on from their time in public life.

"You've got to learn in life to let go. Now I try to let go because if you have hatreds, dislike, anger, inside you it becomes like a tumour almost. So do Malcolm and Kevin and people of that ilk let go, whether they be in business or politics? No, they don't. And it's just not in their DNA to let go."

Mr Rudd said he could imagine his brother might have been a Liberal if the circumstances had been different.

Kevin Rudd with his brother Greg Rudd. Picture: Rob Maccoll

"I think a lot of people globally that I've met will use the relevant party as a vehicle for them to execute what they have had in their head for a long time," he said.

"So if the Liberal Party ever allowed him to, could he have ever been on that side of politics? Maybe. I'd say exactly the same with Malcolm. Maybe."

Also in the documentary, Sunday Telegraph columnist Peta Credlin talks about what would happen at Liberal leadership meetings during Julia Gillard's time in office.

She said deputy Liberal leader Julie Bishop would often come to these ­Opposition meetings in the morning after catching up with Kevin Rudd.

Ms Bishop would then ­recount "X or Y" and claim it came from Mr Rudd.

Federal Opposition Leader Kevin Rudd in undated family photo with older brother Greg. Picture: Supplied

"Staff like me would be charged to sort of go and look at the document, or look at the speech, or look at a travel record etc, and sort of join the dots, and nine times out of 10 it was ammunition for the Opposition, to the detriment of the then prime minister Gillard," Ms Credlin said.

Sky News's special investigation Men In The Mirror, airs at 8pm tonight on Foxel.

The doco is airing on TV Sunday night.

Originally published as 'Let it go': Rudd's brother makes surprising claims about ex-PM