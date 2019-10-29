Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOM modelling shows substantial falls for western parts of Capricornia today.
BOM modelling shows substantial falls for western parts of Capricornia today.
News

Let it pour: Areas of Central QLD could grab up to 100mm

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
29th Oct 2019 6:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RAIN began falling in western parts of Capricornia on Tuesday afternoon with Jericho summoning 11mm, Blackall picking up 9mm and Longreach 2.2mm as of 5.30pm.

One excited resident, Louise Goodman wrote on Facebook “yahoo it’s finally raining in Blackall, let’s hope it rains all night”.

Her prediction mirrored the Bureau of Meteorology modelling which showed parched areas of Central Queensland could receive falls between 50 and 100mm across the next few days. Emerald may get a thunderstorm on Wednesday as the Central Highlands hub hopes to break its dry run.

Forecaster, Jess Gardner said the chance of 30mm to 50mm falls for the Longreach area would increase to between 50mm and 100mm if severe thunderstorms were to take place.

Areas that would reap the rewards from these heavier falls would range between Tambo and Windorah, Quilpie and Charleville.

“There is an upper system (west of the Central Highlands region) which will bring showers and storms which are likely to stick around for the next few days,” she said.

It appears Clermont’s chance of a shower relies on patchy falls to its west while a chance of thunderstorms was predicted for the town on Wednesday and Thursday.

Similar conditions are predicted for Blackwater this week.

As of today, a 60 per cent chance of showers was forecast for the mining town along with partly cloudy conditions.

Meanwhile, south-easterly winds will bring moisture onshore with isolated showers in Rockhampton on Wednesday.

“Rockhampton is looking to have really small amounts of rain,” she said.

Jess said looking forward to mid-next week, another system will form, but there’s uncertainty surrounding its movements.

“There is a chance of isolated showers for the next seven days,” she said.

bureau of meteorology rainfall thunderstorms tmbcommunity tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading

    Crime A WOMAN found in her car, with her dog, on the side of the road with keys in the ignition had a blood-alcohol content reading so high that it can kill people.

    ’Rocky is a dying town’: Doblo’s words of warning

    premium_icon ’Rocky is a dying town’: Doblo’s words of warning

    News Is agriculture the answer? Local businessman say ag will save Rockhampton’s...

    ‘This is f**ked’: Canavan and PM brawl

    premium_icon ‘This is f**ked’: Canavan and PM brawl

    Politics ‘This is f**ked’: Matt Canavan and Scott Morrison in brawl

    Landry speaks out about PM v Canavan

    premium_icon Landry speaks out about PM v Canavan

    News Capricornia MP Michelle Landry distances herself from reports of verbal brawl...