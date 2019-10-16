Let the road to Gracemere begin

WORK UNDERWAY: Site investigation works have been undertaken at Scrubby Creek in preparation for bridge construction to commence from October 2019.

BEFORE the end of October, bulldozers will begin preparations on the duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

More than five kilometres of the Capricorn Highway between Rockhampton and Gracemere will be widened from two to four lanes and existing intersections will be re-designed to ease congestion, shorten travel times and improve safety for the 18,000 motorists who use the road daily.

CONCEPT DESIGN: The Department of Transport and Main Roads has revealed a detailed map for the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.

The project is expected to be complete by early 2021 with up to 180 jobs created.

After months of behind the scenes works including awarding the contract, site investigations, releasing the concept design and site establishment, Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry were pleased to confirm the imminent start of construction.

“This is a $75 million project we’re jointly funding with the Federal Government, so it’s exciting that Rocky will be seeing another major road project start soon,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“The Rocky to Gracemere project will build a four-lane highway between the towns including on-road bike lanes, and intersection upgrades at McLaughlin Street, and the Fairy Bower Road/Old Capricorn Highway connection.

“When works really ramp up, there will be speed restrictions and traffic control in place but the new lanes will be built next to the existing road, so we expected the traffic interruptions to be minimal.”

CONCEPT DESIGN: Close up of the new local connection to Gracemere and Fairy Bower as part of the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.

Road users can expect to see changed traffic conditions in place, including reduced speed limits, when construction commences.

Mr O’Rourke said Rockhampton was in the midst of a “roads construction boom”.

“The Northern Access Upgrade and Terra Nova Drive intersection upgrade on the Bruce Highway, supporting more than 400 jobs, is approaching the halfway mark and now we’ve got another one ready to support jobs,” he said.

“These two projects are giving our region an important pipeline of work for the next couple of years.”



CONCEPT DESIGN: Close up of the McLaughlin St intersection upgrade as part of the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.

The Capricorn Highway – Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication is funded on an 80:20 basis with Australian and Queensland government contributions of $59.99 million and $15 million respectively.

Ms Landry said she was thrilled to see the Capricorn Highway – Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication finally come to fruition.

“In 2016, I fought hard to get $60 million on the table to extend the road to four lanes along the five kilometre stretch of highway including a new two-lane bridge over Scrubby Creek,” Ms Landry said.

“These works will ensure that bottlenecks, time delays and build ups of heavy traffic, like heavy freight and cattle trucks, will be minimised as much as possible and save people time and money.”

PROJECT TIMELINE: A number of activities have been ticked off towards the Capricorn Highway - Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication.

In December 2018, the Department of Transport and Main Roads appointed Fulton Hogan to design and construct the upgrade.

Site investigation works to inform the detailed design will continue. This includes activities such as survey, geotechnical and pavement investigations.

Site investigation works have been undertaken at Scrubby Creek in preparation for bridge construction to commence from October.

The finalisation of detailed design was expected to be complete in late 2019.