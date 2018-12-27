Let them entertain you! Busby Marou lands exciting new gig

HEATING UP: Busby Marou's profile keeps on rising and now the Rockhampton duo has been added to the line-up for Brisbane Heat's New Year's Day match.

HEATING UP: Busby Marou's profile keeps on rising and now the Rockhampton duo has been added to the line-up for Brisbane Heat's New Year's Day match. Warner Music

IT JUST keeps getting better for Rockhampton duo Busby Marou.

The band has been enlisted to perform in the Brisbane Heat line-up for the twenty20 cricket club's New Year's Day match on the Gold Coast, where the team will compete against the Sydney Sixers.

The Sound of Summer hit-makers (consisting of Tom Busby and Jeremy Marou) will wow the crowd at the Metricon Stadium stage during the innings break on January 1.

They'll perform songs from their recent successful album Postcards from the Shell House.

Postcards from the Shell House debuted at number one on the ARIA charts, while the hit single from the album, Sound of Summer, became the theme for Channel 7's coverage of the 2018-19 cricket season.

Tom Busby said he and Jeremy were thrilled to have the opportunity play in front of a fun and energetic crowd.

"This is the perfect way for us to launch into 2019 - the Big Bash League on New Year's Day on the Gold Coast.

"We probably couldn't ask for a better atmosphere than that,” he said.

"This is our favourite time of year to be playing shows.

"It's summer, the sun is out and everyone is happy to be outdoors enjoying themselves.

"I have spoken to heaps of friends and family who are coming to the game, so it's going to be a great day.”

Brisbane Heat general manager Andrew McShea said the addition to the line-up was "a perfect fit for us”.

"They are a Queensland band who most of our family fan base will be familiar with, so it will add a new dimension to our match-day show,” he said.

"Each year we look to do something new to make our home games fun and entertaining for fans both new and existing to the Big Bash League.

"This is the first time we have had a live band play and we think it will create a unique and fun atmosphere on the Gold Coast,” Mr McShea said.

Tickets are available through Ticketek.