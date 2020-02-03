Let’s get ready to rumble

WRESTLING: Full of spectare, heroes and villains, and roars from an enthusiastic crowd, the Central Queensland Wrestling Association’s Love and War card was an entertaining spectacle on Saturday night.

CQWA president Timothy Hopes said the night was a huge success, with more fans than ever turning out for the latest in a “long line of successful shows”.

“It’s just getting bigger and better,” he said.

“We’re a pro-wrestling company which started around 12 months ago.

“We bring shows to entertain the local people in CQ every second month.

“We’re seeing more interest than we ever anticipated this early and this is by far our biggest show. Every show is getting bigger and better.”

When defending champion Dante Range was ruled out of the card with an injury, crowd favourite Colt Winchester stood in to defend on his behalf in the main event.

“I can’t put my finger on it. He’s got ‘it’ in spades,” Hopes said.

Colt had an early victory snatched away by Stitches in the opening matches, but redeemed himself against Townsville’s “high-flyer and mat technician” Seth Tylors in the hard fought main event.

“Every match is exciting ...stand out moments have been any time colt walks through curtian. There’s a heavy pop and people love him.”

