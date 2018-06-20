Let's Go Out

Annette Renard and Greg Mortensen at Yeppoon RSL for the Emerging Artists Exhibition.

Annette Renard and Greg Mortensen at Yeppoon RSL for the Emerging Artists Exhibition.

Dementia support

DEMENTIA Australia is holding carer support group meetings every third Tuesday of the month from 10am-noon at the community centre, 80 John St. Take time out for yourself and have a free morning tea, hand massage and reiki session. If you care for a family member or friend who has dementia, you are welcome. Inquiries 49281926.

Emerging Artists Exhibition

YEPPOON RSL and the Saturday afternoon painting group are hosting the Out from under the bed exhibition for emerging artists from June 17-July 15.

Cawarral Country Music

THE Cawarral Hall Committee will be holding their Country Music Afternoon this coming Sunday June 24 from 1-5pm. Admission $5 includes a lucky door, cuppa & cake. There will also be a multi-draw raffle, money board and barbecue served at 4pm. Inquiries Del 49354866 or Jenny 0417346 061.

Mt Chalmers History Centre

THE Mount Chalmers History centre, 24, School Road, will be open on Sunday July 1 from 10am-2pm.

Free entry, donations are appreciated. Inquiries Sue 49344293.

Decorative and Fine Arts meeting

YEHUDI Menuhin: Prodigy and Phenomenon will be the topic of Philip Bailey's illustrated lecture to ADFAS Rockhampton on Saturday, June 23 at 10.30am, in the Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover Street. All welcome, members free, visitors $25, which includes morning tea. Visit Facebook: ADFAS Rockhampton or www.adfas.org.au Rockhampton page for details.

Mountain walk and family day

GAWULA Aboriginal Land Trust will hold a mountain walk and family day to celebrate the name change of Gai-i and Baga on Saturday, July 7, for people over 15 years. Registration from 7am for 8am start at Camms Road, Gawula Recreation Reserve.

Country music

THE Keppel Coast Country Music Club offers fortnightly functions, great music and dancing, licensed bar, burgers and desserts, money board, raffle and members' draw. Free entry, 61 Millroy Dr, Yeppoon. Coming functions June 16 and 30. Inquiries to 49330025.

Cap Coast Landcare

WOULD you like to help keep Yeppoon beautiful? Capricorn Coast Landcare carries out regeneration, re-vegetation and clean-up operations every Tuesday and Wednesday from 7.30-11am. No experience necessary as an experienced supervisor is on site. Our two current regular work sites are at Fig Tree Creek near the showground and the Alby Wooler Envirotrail at Yeppoon State High School. Inquiries to 49391002 or call in at the Envirolink office at the community centre, 3/78 John St, Yeppoon, 9am-2pm Monday to Thursday.

Messy Church

PLEASE note, all regular attendees at Messy Church held at Yeppoon Uniting Church in Lorikeet Dr, Yeppoon, on the second Sunday of each month. Inquiries to the church 9am-noon, Monday to Friday. Phone 49395681.

Senior Citizens

YEPPOON Senior Citizens' monthly meeting is on the first Thursday each month from 10am at Yeppoon Town Hall.

All July meetings will be held in the Commodore Room at Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

Scrabble group

A SCRABBLE group is playing at Sunset Ridge's recreation room at Zilzie every second Friday from 10am. We are looking for new people to play. Inquiries to Margaret on 49388237.

Multicultural Association

CQMA CAMS Program is on every second Wednesday of the month (except school holidays) at the Community Development Centre, Room B, 80 John St, 10am-12.30pm. Inquiries to Therese Stanke on 0401623706.

Parkrun Yeppoon

FREE 5km timed run every Saturday, 7am at Pineapple Rail Trail, Braithwaite St, Yeppoon. Register at www.parkrun.com.au.

Roller derby

YEPPOON Roller Derby is inviting new members to come along and enjoy a fun way of getting fit for people aged 10years and older. We train Mondays and Wednesdays at the basketball courts, Cordingly St, Yeppoon. Inquiries 0427028933.

Line dancers

EMU Park Line Dancers meet at Emu Park Community Hall, Hill St, Emu Park, on Tuesday 9-10am for beginners and 10-11.30am for improvers/ intermediates and Thursday 9-11.30am for improvers/ intermediates. New beginners welcome. Inquiries Mary 0400287998 or juswanndans@bigpond.com.

Emu Park RSL

EMU Park RSL holds hoy at the RSL on the third Friday of each month at 10am. Great prizes, entry $10, two cards and morning tea included.

Steady Steps

STEADY Steps Emu Park holds a falls prevention session on Wednesdays, 10-11am. Registration $5, class $3. Phone Marilyn 0413909322.

Multicultural Society

COMMUNITY Action for a Multicultural Society Program. Social connectedness program for CALD individuals. Social monthly, culturally themed event every third Saturday 12.30-2.30pm at the community centre, 80 John St, Yeppoon. Phone Theresa Stanke on 0401623706.

Capricorn literacy

CAPRICORN Community Literacy is in the garage at the community centre in John St, Yeppoon. Sessions are every Tuesday 1-4pm (except school holidays). CCL is a free service run by volunteer tutors for anyone wanting to improve their reading, writing, spelling, listening or speaking skills. Migrants welcome. Contact the group via the Capricorn Community Literacy Facebook page or phone the Reading Writing Hotline 1300655506.

Hospital bingo

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club Spinnaker bingo is held on Wednesdays for Yeppoon Hospital, eyes down at 9.30am. If you would like to help this hospital fundraising weekly event, phone 49395968.

Coast Guard Bingo

FREE loyalty draws, five jackpots, special jackpots, lucky door prizes, instant bingo tickets and raffles. Coast Guard Keppel Sands is on Tuesdays at Krackers, eyes down 9.30am. Coast Guard Yeppoon on Thursdays at Spinnaker, eyes down 9am.

Free yoga

FREE yoga and meditation workshop every Sunday from 5-6pm at Yeppoon Community Centre, Room A, 80 John St. Phone Sanjay 0433962187.

Tennis starts

YEPPOON Tennis Club is looking for players for Tuesday night tennis fixtures from 7.30-9pm. Those who can't play on Tuesday but still want to play can phone Stephen 0407760236 as social tennis is played every day except Sunday.

Emu Park Men's Shed

A MONTHLY ordinary meeting is held at 48 Hartley St on the first Tuesday of each month at 9am. Social gatherings with guest speaker are on the third Tuesday of each month from 9am. The shed is open for work projects every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am-noon. Morning tea is available each day the shed is open. Cost $2 a person for bottomless cup. Phone Ross 49387001 or 0448695354, Bill 49387669 or Don 49388291 or 0418716365.

QCWA Yeppoon craft

THE QCWA Yeppoon branch meets in the garage at the community centre in John St on Fridays from 9am-noon for craft. Phone president Joyce Hinton on 49397985.

Ladies' friendship

THE Keppel Bay ladies' friendship group meets on Wednesdays at 10am at the Waterline Restaurant at Keppel Bay Marina. Phone 0417396446.

Camera Club

KEPPEL Coast Camera Club meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Community Development Centre at 7pm. Phone Kevin Vins on 0413636548.

Evoke Yoga

EVOKE Yoga classes with Shelly McArdle, free beach restoration and yoga sessions on the second Sunday of each month at Bluff Point National Park. Visit the Evoke Yoga Facebook page or phone 0400707972.

Belly dancing classes

SHA'WAZA Dance Troupe invites you to join its exciting Shimmylicious fusion dance classes every Thursday at the Capricorn Coast Mallet Sports Club, 24 Bowls St, Yeppoon. Beginners at 6.30pm and Beyond Beginners 7.30pm. Inquiries to Janelle 0477414299.

Learn to sail

THE Sailing School at Capricornia Cruising Yacht Club offers introductory crew training courses and more advanced helming and skipper courses. Accredited courses are delivered by a qualified instructor and are 12 hours on the water of Keppel Bay. Community, corporate groups welcome. Phone 0438216187 or visit the yacht club at Rosslyn Bay.

Play bridge

JOIN us in the stimulating game of bridge at the Masonic Hall, Barmaryee Rd. Sessions are played on Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays at 9am and Fridays at 9am. Phone Lesley 49398161 or Jayne 49336819.

Defence community

THE CQ Defence Community is calling on all serving and ex-service families in Central Queensland. It's a local group focusing on the needs of veterans, servicemen and their families. They are gathering interest for weekly/monthly get-togethers. Find them on Facebook at Central Queensland Defence Community Group Prevention, through Connection or phone Ned 0438652144 or Jaimey 0434671365.

Access group

THE bi-monthly meeting of the Cap Coast Community Access Group will be in the meeting room at Capricorn Coast Hospital on the first Friday of every second month from 9.30am.

Exercise class

WEEKLY small-group exercise specific to the needs and goals of those with Parkinson's. Activate Health has a professional exercise physiologist running classes suitable for all levels of ability. Fully equipped, air-conditioned exercise therapy. Thursdays 11am-noon, $12 each. Bookings essential, 49395696.

Masonic Lodge

YEPPOON Masonic Lodge meets on the second Saturday of each month. All Freemasons welcome. RAC and OES also meet in Yeppoon. New members welcome. Phone 49395615 or 49391131.

Silk-screen workshop

A PAINT and silk-screening workshop will be held every Saturday for the rest of the year in the garage at the community centre in John St, Yeppoon, from 8.30am-noon. Bring a blank t-shirt, tea towels, tablecloths, canvas, paints, pencils or anything handy for painting.

Mahjong

THE Emu Park All Sorts Mah Jong Group meets at the Emu Park RSL Hall. Arrive 12.45pm for a 1pm start. New players and beginners welcome. Phone Daphne Thomson 49396474.

Ice support group

ICESUP support/self-help group, known as ICE Affecting Families Capricorn Coast, is for people trying to deal with a family member affected by ice. The group meets every second Thursday at 6.30pm at the community centre in John St. Email icesupcapcoast@ gmail.com.

Free legal advice

CENTRAL Queensland Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice in a diverse range of areas at outreach clinics at the courthouse in Yeppoon on the first Monday of every month (excluding public holidays) from 9am-noon. Appointments preferred but walk-ins accepted subject to availability. If you are struggling with a legal problem and live in Yeppoon, you are encouraged to attend. Book on 49221200.

Creative Craft Club

COME along and unleash your creativity with paper craft. Card making, scrapbooking, off the page, altered projects and canvas. Free adult crafting activities are held fortnightly on Wednesdays at 5.30pm. Beginners welcome. Kids' crafting class sessions at weekends and during school holidays. Bookings essential at Club Estate, Yeppoon. Phone Toni on 0450831413.

Emu Park tennis

VICTORY Tennis Club plays mixed social tennis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings at the Bell Park court from 7.30am. New players welcome and low playing fees apply. Phone June on 49337314 or Andrew on 49396489.

Emu Park Probus

EMU Park Probus Club allows retirees to keep their minds active, expand their interests and make new friends. Group meets at 10am on the second Thursday of each month at Emu Park Bowls Club, with a guest speaker on topics of mutual outings and activities arranged each month. Visitors and new members welcome. Phone Ty on 0427596463.

Painting group

A PAINTING group will be held every Saturday at the garage in the community centre on John St, 1-4pm.

Cap Coast Outriggers

JOIN the Cap Coast Outriggers for a paddle from Lammermoor Beach on Saturdays at 6am. No canoe experience required, all ages welcome, no cost. Inquiries to 0458504553.

Indoor bowls

INDOOR bowls is held in the club's hall in the Yeppoon Showgrounds on Wednesdays at 9.15am and Fridays and Sundays at 1.15pm. Cost per playing day is $3 a person. This includes morning or afternoon tea. Ages 12 and up. Coaching provided if wanted. Flat-soled shoes required. Inquiries to 49337362 or phone the club on playing days on 49302518.

Al Anon Yeppoon

A FELLOWSHIP that offers strength and hope for families and friends of problem drinkers. Cap Coast family group meets Friday from noon at the garage at the community centre, 80John St, Yeppoon. Inquiries are confidential, phone 1300252666.

Inner Wheel

WOMEN who want to make a difference in their community are invited to join Inner Wheel Australia, part of one of the largest women's voluntary service organisations in the world. They are women working together to make a difference. They are calling out to dynamic women across the Capricorn Coast to join them. Phone Glenda on 0417362436 or Margaret on 0419722512.

Girl Guides

GIRL Guides is the world's largest women's organisation. Girls learn skills, gain leadership qualities, make new friends, go hiking and camping, cook indoors and outdoors and have fun. Units catering for girls aged five to 18 meet in Yeppoon and Emu Park. Leaders also needed. Inquiries to Amanda 0417721391.

Trefoil Guild

THE Keppel Coast Trefoil Guild meets at 12.30pm on the first Wednesday of the month, in the community centre, John St, Yeppoon. If you have previously been involved with guiding as a child or adult, you might like to join the guild. Inquiries to Libby on 0438917780.

Emu Park QCWA

THE CWA group at Emu Park offers a variety of handicrafts, patchwork, card making, braiding, embroidery, crocheting and sewing skills to be shared. Ladies, bring your project and meet for fun, friendship and morning tea on Tuesday and Thursday every week, 9-11.30am, CWA Hall, 11Hill St, Emu Park. $3, includes morning tea. Phone 0457332803.

Cat, kitten fostering

LOCAL cat rescue charity Four Paws Adoption and Education needs foster carers for abandoned cats and kittens awaiting adoption. Inquiries www.fourpaws.org.au/foster, phone 0478032910 or email fourpawsaae@gmail.com.

Ukulele movement

THE Yeppoon Ukulele Movement meets at the Community Development Centre, 80 John St, on the second Wednesday of each month, 7-9pm, upstairs in Room A/B, and on the second Sunday of each month, 3-5pm, in the garage at the community centre, and fourth Sunday each month at a location detailed on our Facebook page.

Keppel Bay Toastmasters

DO YOU want to become a confident speaker and strong leader? If so, Toastmasters is the place for you. You'll find a supportive, learn-by-doing environment that allows you to achieve your goals at your own pace. The group meets on the first, third and fifth Tuesday of each month at Keppel Bay Sailing Club clubhouse. Inquiries can be made to Melanie Wood by phoning 0438464044.

Diabetes support

THE Capricorn Coast Type 2 Diabetes Support Group is for people who have diabetes and their carers/supporters. It meets on the second Saturday of the month (February to November) at Capricorn Coast Hospital and Health Services at 8 Hoskin Dr, Yeppoon, in the community health rooms, 10-11am. Inquiries Peggy Taylor 0429476601.

Cooee Bay bingo

BINGO is held at the Cooee Bay Hall on Thursdays, 6.30pm for ticket purchase, 7pm eyes down. Four jackpots - progressive bingo: $100 grey, yellow, green; $400 pink plus novelty game to kick off the evening national bingo. $50 in 50 calls or monetary consolation applies. Free loyalty draw, tea and coffee. Drinks, snacks available. Phone 0429391836.

Community choir

KEPPEL Bay Community Choir brings entertainment to local retirement homes and seniors' respite centres on the Coast. New members welcome. Rehearsals Mondays in Richard St, Emu Park, 7-9pm. Phone 49396264 or 0436141040.

U3A Capricorn Coast

RETIRED, more than 55 years old? Come to the monthly meeting on the third Friday of each month from 10am in the community centre, John St, Yeppoon. Inquiries 0427517796.

Probus

THE Probus Club of Yeppoon offers a chance for retirees to meet and make friends. Guest speakers cover a range of interesting topics. Meetings are on the first Thursday of each month at Keppel Bay Sailing Club, 10am-noon. Phone Norm Timms 49397962 or Bob Clegg 0418523909.

Card making

CARD-MAKING classes at QCWA hall, Hill St, Emu Park, Thursdays at 9am.

Bushwalking group

CAPRICORNIA Bushwalkers has a program of weekly walks in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast region. If you enjoy the bush and walking, visit www.cbw.bwq.org.au.

Play croquet

ASSOCIATION croquet, ricochet and golf croquet are played every Wednesday and Saturday, 8-11am at 24 Bowls St, Yeppoon. For more information, phone George 49392216 or email ccmsc@croquetqld.org.

Emu Park Art Gallery

IF YOU'RE looking to see quality artworks by local artists, visit Emu Park Art Gallery. Open Wednesday toSunday, 10am-4pm. Entry isfree. For details of all coming workshops, phone Barb on 0407640711.

Cooee Bay yoga

YOGA is held on Mondays 9.30-11am with Ray and 6-7.30pm with Lee-ann.

All are welcome to come and enjoy. Inquiries to 0429391836.

Cooee Bay activities

WEDNESDAY junior rugby union training 3.30pm, dailytennis court hire available day or night, sevendays a week. Hall or venue hire. Inquiries to 0429391836.

Patchwork group

HEAD along to Emu Park CWA's Hill St hall on Tuesdays at 9am for patchwork group and morning tea. On Thursdays from 9am there are two activities, with craft women bringing projects, ideas. Phone 49387536.

Lapidary club

Gus Moore Pavilion, Showgrounds, openSaturdays and Tuesdays,9am-noon. Inquiriesto JohnSteyn on 49391556 or Peter Fritschi on 49392468.