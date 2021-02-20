Let's help save Rockhampton Horse Riding for the Disabled

Help save Rockhampton's Riding for the Disabled

Rockhampton Riding for the Disabled is a not for profit organisation which for 40 years has helped assist the disabled with their therapy, feel a part off something and most of all have fun.

Sadly due to declining volunteer numbers as well as the effects of Covid the organisation is struggling.

They are having a get together to raise awareness and it's open to volunteers, clients/carers and the general public.

Get down to their complex on Boundary Road Parkhurst today (Saturday) at 10am and help keep the organisation alive.

(Advertised elsewhere as on Sunday, TMB can confirm it's on today, Saturday)