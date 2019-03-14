Let's talk about something important

RIDERS: Black Dog Ride event coordinator Charles Linsley with ride coordinator Bruce Crowther. The Mackay event is part of a national awareness campaign for depression and suicide prevention.

LET'S Talk - that is what people will read as Black Dog riders go by.

The slogan says it all for Bruce Crowther. He wants people to talk because he knows personally what happens to men who don't talk about their worries and concerns. He doesn't want other family members, friends or even neighbours to be affected by suicide.

The Black Dog Ride group says eight Australians take their lives every single day, which is one life lost to depression every three hours. An estimated 180 Australians attempt to take their lives every day.

This weekend is a good chance for people to talk about depression. Mackay will take part in the national Black Dog Ride's 1 Dayer event on Sunday, March 17.

"This will be the seventh year the ride has been held in Mackay to raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention," Mackay ride co-ordinator Charles Linsley said.

With his new Suzuki motorbike and his mascot dog named Winston, Mr Linsley will ride with Mr Crowther and other participants to show mass support for people suffering from depression.

"Last year's Mackay ride was attended by 282 riders from around the region, and raised around $10,000 which was donated to Lifeline Mackay/Whitsunday region to support their crisis counselling service."

Riders are asked to meet at Bunnings, Holts Rd, North Mackay proceed to Habana, then the General Gordon Hotel at Homebush for a short stop, and finish at Mackay Aero Club, Casey Avenue, for a barbecue lunch starting at 12.30pm.

Members of the British Motorcycle Owners of Mackay will help to direct riders to stay on the correct course.