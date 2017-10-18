LETTER: Abuse of power comes with the territory

POWERFUL PLAYER: New York City police detectives are taking a fresh look into sexual assault allegations against Hollywood identity Harvey Weinstein.

FROM time immemorial, the abuse of power in a patriarchal society comes with the territory.

There is a "deficit of decency” in some institutions such as Hollywood and large corporations, where dis-empowered subordinates are in no position to resist predatory behaviour.

Until the demise of sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, Hollywood turned a blind eye to his crimes.

It is the tip of the iceberg, prevalent in every culture and society where the powerful rule uncontested. Women were condemned or ignored on the basis of their resistance. For a century, the director's couch was an institution which they all knew played a part in an actor's success or not. The silencing of women victims, by paying them off, covering up, or denying their claims is endemic.

Exploitation of the vulnerable is a sport where a conspiracy of silence condones the sleazy actions of perpetrators, perpetuating such abuse with impunity.

The powerful, with an over-inflated sense of entitlement, in homes, churches, sects, corporations and government function on the premise "All pigs are created equal, but some are more equal than others”. (George Orwell, Animal Farm.)

They use their status to extract their whims from those seeking approval and acceptance.

It is not new.

Hollywood's lucrative and prestigious Weinstein Academy has distanced itself from Harvey.

His 30+ female victims, after revelations to the media, testify of sexual harassment and abuse by Harvey, exposing how sick this man really is.

He is still in denial, accusing his victims of consensual activity.

This is clearly untrue. He is now facing criminal charges across the Atlantic and America, as well as abandonment and excommunication by his own family.

Power is an addiction. For this to have been general knowledge, without steps to expose it over three, and probably more decades, typifies how women are devalued and men in positions of power are a protected species in the boys' clubs of every society.

"Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands