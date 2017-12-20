LETTER: Allegiance to the head of a foreign power

HEAD OF STATE: Ron Gallagher says swearing allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II is swearing loyalty to the titular head of a foreign power.

SECTION 44 Any person who- (i) Is under acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power: shall be incapable of being chosen or of sitting as a senator or a member of the House of Representatives.

However, when all new members and senators are sworn in by the Governor General, a representative of the Queen of a foreign power, Queen Elizabeth II, they declare their allegiance to that head of a foreign power, the said Queen Elizabeth II, they affirm this allegiance as follows:

I, AB do swear that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, her heirs and successors according to law. So help me God!

Thus, according to Section 44 of the Australian Constitution, all current members and senators are ineligible to sit in the Parliament because of their allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II, the titular head of a foreign power!

Ron Gallagher

Yeppoon