LETTER: Australia really is a blessed land

AUSSIE PRIDE: Owen, 2, and Kristin Harris at the Great Australian Beach Party in Yeppoon on Australia Day last year.
WITH all the opposition to the purpose of Australia Day being associated with the landing of James Cook and the subsequent colonisation, invasion, betterment, we seem unable to all join together in agreement that January 26 should be celebrated.

We cannot agree that we have all benefited from the events that followed Captain Cook's arrival. May I suggest that we change Australia Day to May 14 for on that day Pedro Fernandez de Quiros gave this continent the name "Australia del Espiritu Santo” or literally "Southland of the Holy Spirit”. No other nation on earth has been blessed with the title "South Land of the Holy Spirit”! In fact de Quiros's actual proclamation was as follows: "Let the heavens, the earth, the waters with all their creatures and all those present witness that I, Captain Pedro Fernandez de Quiros... in the name of Jesus Christ... hoist this emblem of the Holy Cross on which His (Jesus Christ's) person was crucified and whereon He gave His life for the ransom and remedy of all the human race... on this Day of Pentecost, 14 May 1606... I, take possession of all this part of the South as far as the pole in the name of Jesus... Which from now on shall be called the Southern land of the Holy Spirit.”

How could anyone find fault with the date that we were blessed by the Holy Spirit?

Doug Belot

Cooee Bay

Topics:  australia day letters to the editor

