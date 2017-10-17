LETTER: Bad eggs spoil Oaky protest

IT ONLY takes a couple of idiots to spoil a party, and in the case of the locked out picketers at Oaky North Mine, it's a few boofheads mouthing off outrageous personal threats and conveniently recorded activity that's turned a legitimate protest into much-needed anti-union fodder for unbackable State and Federal coalition governments and their donors.

The predictable screams from the pious right, for the Labor party to disaffiliate from the militant CFMEU and their money is a well-worn tool of desperation from the conservative smokescreen kit and is trotted out when polls are bad and a wedge is needed to divide Labor from its worker base and public support.

If charges arise from the Glencore picketers' antics, the law will enact its powers of prosecution, aided no doubt by the ABCC lynch party, and if union rules are compromised, the movement should act in accordance with its internal disciplinary procedures.

It is not for grandstanding politicians to negatively capitalise on locked out workers' frustration, however uncondoned.

Meanwhile brothers, pull your heads in. The public will always back workers if the cause and subsequent actions are justified - stupidity is not.

Don Schmidt

Gladstone