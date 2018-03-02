LETTER: Be safe, even if it means staying at home

ON May 10 last year, I arrived in Rockhampton from Sydney to visit my father at Eventide.

Early in the evening I was walking back to the Travelodge on the river and I was assaulted and robbed near the Tobruk Memorial.

The accused was sentenced this month and will spend a considerable time in detention. I commend the Rockhampton police for their efficient pursuit of the case. I am eternally grateful to the medics who found me and rescued me that horrible evening. Likewise, the doctors and nurses in the ED at the Rockhampton Base Hospital. Finally, my respects to the court, the judge who presided over the case and all justice sector professionals involved in this case. The community is safe from this criminal at least for the term of the sentence.

One thought that has stuck in my mind through all of this was that, as I was in a taxi the next day after being discharged but still wearing my blood-stained clothes, I apologised to the driver but his words of response were to the effect that "Oh. No worries. Y'always see people on the streets covered in blood in Rocky”.

Perhaps the driver was exaggerating but he has no doubt seen a lot more on the streets as a taxi driver that the rest of us see.

Whenever I am in Rocky (which is frequently this last year or two), I don't notice much of a police presence in public spaces or patrolling.

Certainly, violence on our streets against innocent citizens happens almost everywhere. I suppose as a community we need to encourage and support our police to engage in more proactive community policing when the level of violence is concerning.

I urge all to be safe on the streets at night in Rocky even if it means staying off them and denying yourself the right to be at liberty in your home city. I encourage all to engage with the police if you witness a violent attack or are a victim yourself. It is a very traumatising experience as well as a potentially deadly one. As we know, one punch can kill.

Warren Wright

Duaringa