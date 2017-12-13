LETTER: Better to vote for person, not the party

GREAT MAYOR: One of former mayor Rex Pilbeam's greatest achievements was sealing all the roads in Rockhampton.

GREAT MAYOR: One of former mayor Rex Pilbeam's greatest achievements was sealing all the roads in Rockhampton. Morning Bulletin Archives

I AM 79 years of age and my family were involved with the Labor Party for many years.

My mother helped out at the polling booths.

My sister and I had to ride our bikes from Exhibition St down to the polling booth at St Theresa Church with a hot pot of tea carried in the basket attached to the handlebars of our bikes for their morning tea.

It's a wonder we didn't have an accident.

We were only about 11 and 12 at the time but, seeing it was for a good cause, God must've been looking after us.

The Labor Party were for the people in those days. Now, sadly to say, they have fallen by the wayside.

The last few years I have got a lot wiser and now I vote for the person, not the party, and so should a lot of other people.

This is not the 19th century but the 21st century.

We have got to change with the times and think and do what will be best for Rockhampton.

Rex Pilbeam was one of the best mayors we have ever had.

He was all for Rockhampton.

The ones that have just got elected should read up about Rex Pilbeam and see what he achieved for Rockhampton and not just by getting his photo in the paper and promising all sorts of things, but just getting on with the job and making Rockhampton a wonderful city to live in.

Rex Pilbeam is the sort of mayor you should be looking up to, as he was a quiet achiever. Someone to look up to.

T Willes

Koongal