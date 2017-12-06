Menu
LETTER: Challenging time of year for many of us

ADOPT A FAMILY: From left, Barb Cavanagh, Bully editor Frazer Pearce, Julie Elliott and Dianna Wode encourage workplaces to adopt a family.
ADOPT A FAMILY: From left, Barb Cavanagh, Bully editor Frazer Pearce, Julie Elliott and Dianna Wode encourage workplaces to adopt a family. Chris Ison ROK021117cadoptafamil

WHAT a great idea it is to see "Adopt a Family for Christmas” an institution now in our communities. Love and compassion are in short supply and many are suffering loneliness and financial hardship.

No time of year is more challenging for families and singles alike than Christmas. For some, separated from family and friends, or even friendless and alone, it can be crushing to see all the hype and excitement of the festive season, often not of their making.

This is a time to think of others outside our circle of family and friends, to consider those for whom Christmas is not at all a time to rejoice. Domestic violence and suicides are exacerbated by such times of celebration.

Many non-custodial parents face a lonely Christmas, with a house divided and children away. Many more are struggling in our communities to pay the rent and rising costs associated with daily living, without money for extras.

Welfare groups struggle to accommodate all the basic needs of many on their radar, while trying to give their clients at least a treat above the norm at this time.

Others give no thought for those outside their circles, sadly. It is a trend with modern society to be all about "me”.

No man is an island entire unto himself, we are all part of the continent [John Donne]. There but for "the grace of God” go we. Make a difference to someone in need this Christmas. Many just need the company of compassionate hearts and hands.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands

Topics:  adopt a family letters to the editor

