LETTER: Christmas present 2000 years ago

NATIVITY SCENE: Al Byrnand says we've forgotten where Christmas began.
NATIVITY SCENE: Al Byrnand says we've forgotten where Christmas began.

IT'S almost not done to consider Christmas in our society without thinking of giving or receiving Christmas presents.

That is not a condemnation but an observation of who and what we have become as we gradually lose sight of how and where it all began.

Yes, we all know that the dates have got confused or changed to fit various religious agendas but a few of us, for the most part,”ignore the dust and concentrate on the race”!

The historic occasion was astronomically identified by those whose lives were devoted to "the times and seasons” and to recording all that went on around them.

At that time it was indicated that a significant event had taken place but without the fanfare that often draws the unwanted attention of those who are easily captivated by the superficial.

His earthly presence, though unprepossessing was a present to us all.

But those who are only attracted by the glitter and fancy wrapping ignored or disdained this ordinary looking present.

He was left hanging on the tree.

He was a gift for the many who would in their own time and way eventually receive him.

This present Christmas is his Christmas present to all who might not have thought about it that way before.

Al Byrnand

Wandal

