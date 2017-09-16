LETTER: Concerns about Mt Morgan mine trucks

THE recent decision by Rockhampton Council to allow the transport of pyrite from Mt Morgan Mine amounts to an act of vandalism...and a dangerous one at that!

The proposed route along Creek St is, as its name suggests, essentially a country road, full of narrow bridge crossings and gullies, with many twists and turns.

It was not built for the continuous heavy vehicle haulage of a substance known to cause silicosis, a lung disease.

Apparently the council has plans to widen the road at the top of Razorback, an area rich in history from Mt Morgan's glorious past.

The intention is to use the old Rack Railway Line, celebrated in an exhibition at the Railway Museum.

Many tourists visit our town specifically because of its railway history, the rack railway being almost unique in this country.

History is Mt Morgan's capita...after all our gold went to other places.

Razorback is a beautiful area amongst the ranges, full of grasstrees and ancient cycads, with vulnerable wildlife.

It is also very dangerous to road traffic.

There was no mention of accident statistics in Carbine Resources' Road Impact Assessment.

What happens to the pyrite in the event of a truck roll-over?

Or a bushfire, as happened on the Razorback a few days ago?

The council made this decision after talking only to the company, not to those whose lives will be affected.

Neither the Razorback nor the Range Rd are suitable traffic routes for this project.

The long-term good of the community should not be sacrificed for the possibility of short-term gain.

Leonie Lane,

Mt Morgan