LETTER: Cup players did country proud

THE CHAMPIONS: Australia celebrates winning the Rugby League World Cup Final between the Australian Kangaroos and England played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday. DARREN ENGLAND

NOW that the dust has settled on the Rugby League World Cup, here is my opinion of the whole series.

Having one referee showed that the time of two refs is gone.

This will never happen as the people who made this rule will never admit that they stuffed up.

Mal Meninga proved that he should have been made a Immortal ahead of Andrew Johns.

I hope Wayne Bennett never coaches the Cockroaches.

The video referee should still be axed because the positives he puts into the game are well outplayed by the negatives.

In previous letters, I stated that this Pommy team could shock the Australian players. If lady luck was looking down on them, they would have won.

I also wrote that I hoped this game was played as a real Test match with no holds bared and not a slapping contest.

Was I dreaming or did I see a few sneaky punches thrown.

Anyone who said that this game wasn't the best Test match played for many years must have watching a different game than me.

To every player who ran onto the field, you did your country of choice proud.

The older I get, bring on the next Rugby League World Cup.

Baron Large

Berserker