LETTER: Don't validate Hanson's victim mentality

'VICTIM MENTALITY': Letter writer Robert Forsythe says GJ May misses important points about Pauline Hanson's "It's OK to be white” motion.

'VICTIM MENTALITY': Letter writer Robert Forsythe says GJ May misses important points about Pauline Hanson's "It's OK to be white” motion. MICK TSIKAS

MR GJ May (TMB 22/10) misses some important points about the "It's OK to be white” motion raised by Senator Hanson.

The first is that the motion is built upon the narrative that the far right is selling - that "White people are being discriminated against in Australia and are now being disadvantaged”.

I would like to see some evidence of that occurring. As a white person living in Australia I have never experienced a situation where my European skin colour has held me back.

Data from studies into employment opportunities for people with European and non-European names would suggest all other things being equal, it is still more difficult for a non-European to get an interview.

I can see no other reason for Sen Hanson's motion other than to validate a kind of victim mentality in some sections of society that excuses and enables racism.

The second point where Mr May is mistaken is that it was "white soldiers fighting wars that enable the existence of Australia”.

In the Great War over one million Indian troops served in the Empire's forces (including at Gallipoli).

In WWII their contribution was over 2.5 million, the largest volunteer force in history.

Other non-white nations contributed many also.

Of course, some politicians maintain that these people "don't share our values” and are "not like us”.

They were good enough to fight beside us and spill their blood.

To "whitewash” history, like Mr May is attempting to do, is quite frankly much more racist and offensive than any silly motion in the Senate.

Robert Forsythe

Glenlee