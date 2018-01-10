LETTER: Empowered women won't be silenced

"IT'S Time” for "Me Too”! What a floodgate of support for women worldwide since the Harvey Weinstein revelations. Strong women have found solidarity amongst other sufferers and are challenging the status quo.

With the gender pay-gap now under the microscope, empowered women are speaking out about the discrimination and abuse of power patriarchal culture has inflicted upon women of every race and creed globally since Adam! The empowerment of women is offensive and threatening to many men in positions of power, with the endemic belief a woman's place is under the thumb. Such ideology has kept women in places where males dominated their lives and dictated the terms of engagement.

In many developing nations, however, where there there is no differentiation between church and state, there is no alternative; no hope for equality. Their leaders remain subject to unwritten laws and collective male consent. The pursuit of rigid male orthodoxy has guaranteed power for dictators and denied women a voice. Women cowered under the dictates of rigid dogma, which determined their outcomes in life, in work, in families and in social settings. It advantaged a male culture to keep women in their place. Domestic violence is condoned simply because women are disempowered.

It is women who are changing this cultural dysfunction. Our daughters may at last see equality of the sexes and equal rights become a reality, with this tsunami of support globally.

"It's Time” for reformation: the war cries and black dresses symbolic of an amazing tectonic shift that won't be silenced.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands