LETTER: Fantastic day out at the Keppel Sands Krabtastic

IT WAS a scene likened to "Click go the shears boys” except rather than shearing sheep, the men were tying monstrous, hostile mud crabs at the Keppel Krabtastic.

Thousands of folk poured into Keppel Sands to have some fun and witness the skill and bravery of the world's fastest crab "tiers”.

The family atmosphere built throughout the day with ice-cream, face painting and sandcastles. The organising committee was "smiles all-around” when the auctioneer sold the "gun” crab tier, for 400 bucks. Crikey, this bloke must be seriously fast at tying mud crabs.

Sixteen competitors went at it like "mad dogs” and the crowd cheered on these "shearers of the sea”.

Young kids watched wide eyed as their heroes wrestled the feisty muddies and put fingers where mortals would dare not, (unless the crab was in a soup).

Blood streamed down competitor no 8's forearm during the frenzy, yet he did not flinch until the crabs where tied.

The final was over in 20-odd seconds and Jeremy Harmsworth stood victorious with all his fingers still attached. Old Tommy, the head judge, gave the nod to confirm the claws were nice and tight. Click go the shears boys, click, click, click. Lucky it wasn't "Grip go the claws boys, grip, grip, grip”.

Keppel sands you bloody beauty! What a fantastic Krabtastic.

Cr Adam Belot

Livingstone Shire Council