LETTER: How can Livingstone claim to be neutral?

HOW the Livingstone mayor can keep stating that the Livingstone Shire is to remain neutral in regard to the LGBT campaign (MB 8/11/17) for same sex marriage beggars belief.

How can the shire be neutral when they have already allowed the yes campaign to show the rainbow colours on Livingstone Shire Wreck Point Lookout.

That The Bulletin allows the Livingstone mayor, with no rebuttal, to claim that the LSC is neutral, is indicative of the overall rejection of equality to both sides.

It is a very one-sided match-up.

Here is the Morning Bulletin's report (MB, Aug 21, 2017 6am) of such LSC approval.

Cr Hutton said council's acceptance of the request for the rainbow configuration was to show "support and solidarity” for parts of the community who might feel "weak or challenged” by the conversations surrounding the vote. "If members of the community see that as that light on the hill, I personally believe that is wonderful, but it's also a reflection that we do value diversity, we support multi-culturalism, and it's not offering an opinion one way or another on behalf of council in regards to same-sex marriage,” Cr Hutton said.

Cr Hutton nails his colours to the mast, good on him, but he cannot then claim to be neutral, unless he offers the same to the no campaign.

How any fair-minded person could read that and claim that the LSC was neutral, everyone knows that the rainbow configuration is in support of the yes campaign. How can you be neutral if you allow the yes campaign rainbow configuration, and reject the no campaign request for the same opportunity to show their colours? How can accepting the yes campaign request but rejecting the no campaign's request be neutral?

You can only claim to be neutral if you treat both sides equally.

The no campaign, that is the Christian community of Livingstone Shire, have been treated with contempt by the LSC.

Doug Belot

Yeppoon