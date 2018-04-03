LETTER: Public health system buckling at the knees

STRESSED SYSTEM: Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital.

STRESSED SYSTEM: Four ambulances parked outside the Emergency Department at the Rockhampton Hospital. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital8

THERE has been much written and said in recent weeks regarding the rise in private health insurance premiums, which is now an accepted, annual event.

Strangely, this annual rise does not necessarily apply equally to wages or pensions.

I concede, I am allowed the highest government rebate because of my age.

Before the critics wade in, I might add, I worked and paid taxes including the Medicare Levy, when it was introduced, for over 40 years during my lifetime and have had private cover for longer.

In the course of commentary, an average percentage rise of about 3.95% has been quoted. Mine has risen, according to my shaky maths, over 6%.

I am a Medibank Private member and have been for more years than I care to determine.

As a result of the longevity of my membership, my level of cover includes an older package which is no longer offered by my fund, but apparently cannot be denied to me.

Partly, it includes a hospital excess of $150, no longer offered in more modern policies.

The issue is that if I wish to alter anything, and I mean anything, in my policy, I must transfer to one of the newer policies.

I wonder if the larger rise in premiums has anything to do with the more favourable benefits in my old policy?

In my lifetime I have been fairly fortunate in that my health has been pretty good, mostly only being hospitalised during the birth of my children and some relatively minor surgical procedures, but now am being afflicted with some issues associated with my senior years.

My health fund very kindly informed me recently they had paid a fairly substantial amount out in benefits for a procedure I had. I do not, however, recall them thanking me for the premiums I have paid in the years when I have made only minor claims.

In my lifetime I have only sought treatment in public hospitals a handful of times, half of those because the choice was not there.

The differences between private and public hospitals are quite often a matter of furnishings, privacy, quality of food and services and choice of timing of admission, treatment and the medical professionals attending.

A recent admission to the Accident and Emergency Department of a large public hospital has left a lasting impression on me, in that the attending staff were diligent and caring and medical specialists were available and thorough. There were also no available beds in the medical ward and two sleepless nights and three equally sleepless days were spent in the Accident and Emergency ward in a cubicle outside the nurses station, where a constant stream of changing staff shifts, paramedics and incoming patients, sometimes accompanied by entire families, some very ill patients also temporarily awaiting a bed on a ward, office and security staff (obviously to control people, unable to control themselves) et al.

A reference in a brief comment between staff members left no doubt that there were insufficient teams to cope with cases being brought in and so I guess this leads to what is referred to as ramping in some hospitals.

My point is, the public hospital system, while providing a professionally amazing service under tremendous stress, is buckling at the knees.

Because governments at both federal and state level have the responsibility for funding and for the most part, management of the health system, it is time that an honest and public appraisal is made of the system and decisions then made of the future direction of healthcare in Australia.

Can we really afford to keep an underfunded and overstressed public system running alongside a private system and medical specialists' practices, propped up by increasingly unaffordable insurance, an ageing population and fewer tax-paying workers?

Bev Johnston

The Range

Is Trump really that bad compared to others?

I ACKNOWLEDGE that some people are easier to be personally critical of than others.

On the part of the so-called critic, laziness is probably responsible.

After all, why not jump on the bandwagon and go for the obvious, high profile candidates? This also insures plenty of approbation from the obsequious, subjective crowd.

Policies are rarely addressed so that they can concentrate their bile on past and present failings of the person/s they set out to demonise.

Why have I not heard them in an outcry against Jacob Zuma, Robert Mugabe, Hugo Chavez, Bashar Al-Asad, Kim Jung Un, Rodrigo Duterte, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and others who are doing unspeakable things to their countries and people?

Have a closer look at the leadership of Equatorial Guinea and the terrible policies that are in place there and then tell me how horrible Donald (pictured) and Melania Trump are.

And how about "Necklace” Winnie, lovely wife of Nelson Mandala. Just another couple off-limits to the PC journo crowd. Anyone looked into the UNHCR recently?

Al Byrnand

Wandal