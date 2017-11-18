Menu
LETTER: Remembering those killed on our roads

SLOW DOWN: Queensland has already seen a staggering 217 road-related fatalities this year - 11 more than at the same point last year. p_saranya

I WRITE to shine a spotlight on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (November 19), a day to remember the hundreds of Queenslanders killed on our roads every year.

As at November 12, Queensland has already seen a staggering 217 road-related fatalities - 11 more than at the same point last year. This needs to change.

Sadly, all too often I see the devastating impact that a moment's inattention on the road can have on individuals and families.

While we have an excellent CTP scheme that caters for those who suffer the loss of a dependent family member or suffer trauma witnessing a fatal accident, no amount of money can replace lost lives. The focus needs to be on prevention first.

I urge the community to slow down, obey the road rules and not drive distracted to ensure our loved ones get home at the end of the day.

Melissa Meyers

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers

Rockhampton

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
