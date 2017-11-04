News

LETTER: Rocky won't see us if they support Adani

CONTENTIOUS ISSUE: Anti-Adani coal mine protestors invade the stage as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (right) announces the date of the Queensland election.
NEXT winter I am planning a four week trip from Victoria to Far North Queensland. There will be about a dozen travellers in the group.

We were going to stay at places like Rockhampton and Townsville on the way up and on the way back down - but now I'm not sure about this.

The reason for my uncertainty is the unbelievable actions of both municipalities in proposing to use ratepayer's money to build an airstrip for an Indian billionaire's coalmine.

Now down south many view Queenslanders as a little different from the run of the mill Aussie. Not good, not bad, just different. But decisions such as this by elected community representatives reek of corruption or something worse.

So if such an idiotic use of public money goes ahead, our group will give both Rocky and Townsville a wide berth.

Glenn Wilson

Tallangatta Valley

Topics:  adani coal mine letter to the editor

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

