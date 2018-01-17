Menu
LETTER: Safe streets for everyone

HAPPY RIDING: A child rides his bike at the Fitzroy Frogs' under 12 duathlon. Anne Savage from Bicycle Queensland dreams of a world where all kids are safe on the road.
LAST week's media coverage of anti-social behaviour on our roads has demonstrated the need for a redoubling of our efforts, as one community, to create safe streets for all Queenslanders.

Rest assured, Bicycle Queensland is committed to working with motorists and cyclists to inspire change.

We are equally committed to working with the State and local governments to find better ways of driving behaviour change and providing safe conditions for connecting Queensland via our transport networks.

For my part, I'd like to live in a world where our children can learn to ride their bikes on local streets without being afraid of fast-moving traffic.

To achieve that, we must slow down, share the road, and make space.

We know a resounding majority of Queenslanders want to see stronger investment in bikeways (67%), and better connections between bike paths and schools, shops, pools, and parks.

Fifty-nine per cent of Queenslanders want more on-road bike lanes.

The evidence is clear, Queenslanders want to get on their bikes - we need the whole community to support us in making that happen.

Anne Savage

chief executive officer

Bicycle Queensland

Topics:  bicycle queensland letters to the editor road safety

