LETTER: SSM puts us in new territory

EMOTIONAL ISSUE: Protesters gather for a rally in support for marriage equality in Sydney on Sunday.

EMOTIONAL ISSUE: Protesters gather for a rally in support for marriage equality in Sydney on Sunday. PAUL MILLER

WITH the marriage equality survey results imminent and predicted to confirm a majority for legalising same-sex marriage, we will be venturing into uncharted territory.

It must still undergo political dialogue and pass, but the "yes” party is optimistic.

No law can either predict or undo what making same-sex marriage legal will do to our society, which will find itself in a politeria of relationship crises which no-one can predict at present.

It is an emotional issue about the right to choose one's own path in life, with freedom of speech and action tantamount to this discussion.

However, then there will be a need to preserve the rights of the "no” voters to continue to have the choices they have presently, to maintain their own values and ethics in dealing with the crises such legislation will present, privately and in communal interactions.

The rights of both sides are now presenting a dilemma for federal politics.

Bi-partisan confirmation is needed to preserve what has, for hundreds of years, been the definition of marriage as between a man and woman, without threat or discrimination.

The right to choose either must not erupt into civil war or polarise the nation.

Eloise Rowe

Tannum Sands