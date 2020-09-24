Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
KAP candidate Paul Hudson.
KAP candidate Paul Hudson. Geordi Offord
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Stop the dole for those who won't work on farms

by Paul Hudson, KAP candidate for Burnett
24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE is talk of having to plough crops back into the ground because farmers cannot get anybody to work.

The solution is simple. Stop the dole for any able-bodied person who refuses farm work.

We have people sitting at home, doing nothing and raking in a lot of money from the LNP's coronavirus bonus bonanza payments.

I have spoken to many business owners who simply cannot get anybody to work and the reason is that people are getting more for doing nothing.

Why on earth did Scott Morrison give them a corona bonus? They never asked for it and they don't deserve it.

The local labour shortage can be fixed by stopping dole payments for those who refuse work.

Simple solutions are the best solutions.

PAUL HUDSON

KAP candidate for Burnett

 

WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY IN COMMENTS BELOW OR SEND US A LETTER

letterspromo


 

More Stories

labour shortage letters to the editor work for the dole
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 rules for transport industry softened

        Premium Content COVID-19 rules for transport industry softened

        Business Rocky’s Own Transport owner Bryan Smith said the new rules improved the situation for his business and employees.

        Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

        Premium Content Motel proposes to convert conference room into four units

        Business There would be no changes to the access or parking at the site

        Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

        Premium Content Activists plan phone jam ‘party’ to halt mine’s future

        Insurance But mine owner says the planned action will have no effect on its insurance or...

        • 24th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Premium Content CQUniversity and businesses network for economic recovery

        Business The university’s Reset and Recovery with Impact project will establish business...