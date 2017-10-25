LETTER: Thank you for McHappy help

BIG RON: Roma customers got a surprise at the McDonald's drive through on Saturday with Ronald McDonald himself serving up Big Macs for McHappy Day.

I AM writing to thank The Morning Bulletin and the Rockhampton community for their support of McHappy Day in 2017 - the largest annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

The Rockhampton community helped us celebrate 26 years of McHappy Day and raise a record-breaking $4 million for RMHC. These donations equate to more than 30,000 nights of accommodation at a Ronald McDonald House, ensuring that Aussie families get to stay together while their sick or injured child undergoes treatment.

Throughout the country we saw communities, such as Rockhampton residents, help to raise vital funds for RMHC.

We saw local bucket brigades, Scout groups, emergency services as well as sporting and TV personalities visiting McDonald's restaurants, to help make a difference.

I want to personally say a big thank you to everyone in the Rockhampton community who got involved last weekend, making generous donations that helped McHappy Day raise more money than ever before.

Fundraising efforts like this are crucial to helping RMHC continue to expand programs and services to families who need them, as many of the Ronald McDonald Houses across the country have waiting lists, and are unable to accommodate everyone who needs help.

With so many Aussie kids requiring treatment, every donation goes a long way to keep families close together in their toughest times.

You can continue to support families in need by donating to rmhc.org.au all year round.

Thank you again to The Morning Bulletin and the local community for all your help on McHappy Day.

Barbara Ryan,

CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Australia