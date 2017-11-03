LETTER: Thanks for raising funds for Relay for Life

STEP BY STEP: India Slade, Jake Battersby, Dominic Mappas and Georgia Schick at a previous Relay for Life event.

I AM writing to thank more than 15,300 Queenslanders who took part in Cancer Council's Relay For Life this year, raising vital funds and hope for locals affected by cancer.

An outstanding $2.4 million was raised at 36 events in Queensland, held from April to October, with the help of the local community.

To every person who took to the track this year to fundraise and give hope to cancer patients, survivors and their families - we thank you.

The dedication and generosity from local communities has been outstanding, enabling us to continue on our mission to reduce the burden of cancer on the community.

One person is diagnosed with cancer every 20 minutes in Queensland - through Relay For Life we can make a difference in their lives.

Funds raised will be invested into lifesaving research projects to help improve early detection rates and find better treatments, and enable us to continue providing support in every region.

The success of each event simply would not have been possible without the spirit, determination, and enthusiasm of our local volunteers, who gave their time to champion our cause to the community.

We look forward to Relaying with you again in 2018.

To make a donation or to register for Relay For Life next year, visit www.relayforlife.org.au

Chris McMillan

CEO, Cancer Council Queensland