LETTER: The Bible may be old but it has value

KARYN Battersby (Letter to the Editor 31/08/2017) mocks the Bible because of its age. Does she seriously suggest that, because something is old, it has no value?

What other commandments of God besides "Thou shalt not commit adultery/fornication” would she like to get rid of? Perhaps "Thou shalt not murder”, "Thou shalt not steal”, "Thou shalt not bear false witness”, "Honour thy father and thy mother” etc - and all from such an old book. The Bible teaches that God, the Creator, who knows us better than we know ourselves, knows what is good and what is bad for us. God's Ten Commandments are so broad and deep in their application that they will always transcend any era of time or any culture. They have been and always will be relevant to every human being of every age. They are, or rather were, what our nation's laws were framed on. Take away God's basic laws and you will eventually have anarchy.

Any reasonably-thinking person would realise that the keeping of God's commandments will prosper a nation and that the breaking of any of God's commandments nearly always causes trouble and, whether we like it or not, nearly always involves and affects other people's lives. In reference to the 'marriage debate', the Bible teaches that to have any sexual relationship outside God's institution of 'marriage' (i.e. between one man and one woman) is to "commit adultery/fornication” and it always involves sin against God, at least by those involved. To believe that such sin does not often adversely involve others down the track including family members, counsellors, children, law courts, etc, etc is simply naive. Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed because of the sin of Sodomy/Homosexuality (Jude V7).

Stephen Barton

Elder, Reformation Presbyterian Church