LETTER: Time to support Browne Park upgrade

BIGGER VENUE: Nitro Circus was a great success at Browne Park but how many great events could we have if the venue was bigger? Allan Reinikka ROK290417anitro-1

I AM glad my good friend Bob Pleash (Letters 9/11) enjoyed Elton John and his comments about a lack of venue in Rockhampton are justification for considering and supporting an upgrade to Browne Park.

What a great concert we could have had in Rockhampton if Browne Park supported 10,000-12,000 patrons as proposed by the Browne Park Trust.

Remember Nitro Circus, which was a great success.

The upgrade will also assist us to cater for NRL matches.

The proposal had been moving slowly but, because of the cost of even preparing a proposal, we need support from the government to achieve and meet the cost of an upgrade.

We have the support of the Rockhampton Leagues Club and Rockhampton Regional Council has offered initial financial support.

As sitting members, Brittany Lauga and Bill Byrne were also very supportive and Barry O'Rourke is endeavouring to follow on for Bill and I know Barry has personally been a supporter of sport in Central Queensland.

With an election coming up, I believe it is necessary for candidates from all parties, even in surrounding electorates, to give this proposal strong support.

The Browne Park Trust needs a commitment to funding the upgrade proposal and to meet the final cost of the upgrade and calls on candidates to commit to the project.

One estimate for an increase of about 6500 seats is about $30-$35 million, which is substantially less than the $250 million that was promised for an NRL team to be based here.

I personally supported that bid and it appears the NRL has gone cold on expansion but that should not prevent the people of Rockhampton and district from having a large functional stadium that can cater for large sports and big-ticket concert and entertainment items.

Paul Hoolihan

Chair, Browne Park Trust